Camille Kostek Flaunts Cleavage In Neon Yellow Top In New Instagram Pic

Camille Kostek has shared three new posts to her Instagram page in the past week, and her newest update from yesterday was arguably the most revealing. The model showed off her cleavage in an eye-catching, bright top and gave a sassy smile for the snap.

The image was zoomed in on her face and cropped in such a way that made it difficult to discern her outfit. However, her bright top was partially visible and it had thick straps and a low neckline with a u-shaped cutout in the middle. The color popped against her tanned bod and contrasted against her blond locks.

Camille smiled with her lips closed and she exuded tons of attitude. She wore her hair down in a heavy right part and her light highlights glowed in the lighting, and hints of her dark roots peeked through.

She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, if any. In particular, she opted to go without foundation, so her freckles were visible. They covered her nose and extended blow her eyes with a couple of specks on the top of her lips. Camille may have been sporting light pink lipstick, but she didn’t seem to be wearing eyeshadow or mascara. Furthermore, she kept the focus on her figure and didn’t have any visible accessories.

There wasn’t much information about the image as it was devoid of tags or a geotag. This might mean that the photo was a personal shot, not one from a professional photo shoot. The backdrop and lighting suggested that the image was taken outdoors or in a sunny spot inside.

The update has been liked over 33,700 times so far with many of her fans rushing to the comments section to send their love.

“I can’t even. So beautifulllllllll,” gushed a social media user.

“Natural beauty at its best!!” declared a second devotee.

“Lovely eyes looking very attractive and captivating as always you’re slaying it all day long your personality is so refreshing,” complimented a third supporter.

“24/7 Champion right there,” raved another fan.

The sensation also shared another popular update on April 22, that time opting for a dark green bikini. The photo was a throwback from a former photo shoot she did for Sports Illustrated. She sat at the beach and smiled widely. Her body was covered in sand and she had a deep tan. Her hair was down in soft waves and she went without foundation again, although she seemed to be rocking pink eyeshadow and lipstick.