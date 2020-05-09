Anllela Sagra Soaks Up The Rays In A Bright Pink Bikini By A Pool

Anllela Sagra took to her Instagram page today to share a throwback pic as part of “Flashback Friday.” In the photo, she soaked up the sun by a pool and rocked a bright pink bikini that flattered her figure.

Her bikini top was small with gathered accents along the bottom and her cleavage was on full show. Her bottoms were also small with a low waistline and long side straps that she tied into bows.

Anlella propped herself up with her left hand and raised her right hand into the air. She sat on her left hip and sat with her legs together as she bent her knees. She posed on the white edging of the pool with crystal light blue waters.

The model wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle with light blond highlights. Her wavy locks were brushed in front of both of her shoulders. She seemed to opt for a light-colored makeup application with light pink blush and matching lipstick. Moreover, her eyeshadow appeared to be purple with white highlights under her brows. Her black manicure was also notable and added an edgy vibe to her feminine ensemble.

Beside her was a clear railing and in the backdrop was an outdoor bar area with black lounge chairs. The pool looked like it was a rooftop pool and there were high-rise buildings that were visible in the right side of the frame.

The picture was taken on a sunny day with white puffy clouds in the sky.

The post has received over 123,200 likes so far with many fans taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Love your bikini it’s awesome,” observed a social media user.

“Gorgeous and stunning @anllela_sagra,” gushed a second devotee.

“I love this! It’s so cute!!” exclaimed another follower.

“I want a poster,” declared a fourth supporter, and their comment has received over 40 likes so far.

Anllela offers posters for sale on her website, although this image is not available. Her posters retail for a little under $30.

In addition, the model tantalized her fans with another photo on April 30. That time, she opted for a tiny black crop top that left her underboob on show. She paired it with a pair of dark pants and tugged at the waistline with her right hand. Her face was cropped out so her figure was the main focus, and in addition to her chest, her ripped abs were hard to miss. She wore her hair down for the snap.