Chanel West Coast Stuns In Yellow Bikini On Red Lips Floatie In The Pool

Chanel West Coast took to her Instagram page today to continue promoting her newest single, “No Plans.” The rapper shared a video that was a still photo with a clip of the song playing in the background, and she was photographed soaking up the rays in a striped yellow-and-black bikini.

In the snap, she reclined back on a bright red lips floatie and crossed her right leg on top. She also placed her hands on the back of her neck and rested her head with her eyes closed. Her long blond curly locks cascaded in front of her shoulders and added to the summery vibes.

The floatie was from Funboy, and it retails for a little under $60 on their website.

Chanel’s bikini top had a classic cut and allowed her to show off her chest. In addition, her bottoms were very tight and cinched the sides of her hips. A tag in the post revealed that the swimsuit was from the brand Motel.

The rapper’s colorful makeup application added glam to her look, and it appeared to included shimmery purple eyeshadow, light blush, and bright red lipstick. She also accessorized with a short, chunky chain necklace and seemingly nothing else.

The clip has been viewed over 85,500 times so far and many people took to the comments section to share their reactions.

“Perfect time for a cannon ball,” joked a social media user.

Others took note of the caption and took the time to share their reviews of the single.

“You fine!” exclaimed a second devotee that also added, “Ooh and I like this song.”

“I love the new track, Chanel.You can truiy SING not just rap,” declared a third follower, with many others also taking note of her singing.

“Don’t ever rap again just sing,” wrote another supporter, although the comment prompted Chanel to respond.

“This is rap-singing. I think people are unclear of this new type of genre. Lots of artists do similar style tho. It’s still rap lol,” she said.

Chanel also rocked another yellow bikini a couple of days ago in a new TikTok video. She opted for a strapless, polka-dot print bikini top with a front tie. The Ridiculousness star completed her look with a platinum blond wig with a blunt bang and a pointed, vintage-inspired pair of sunglasses with a light tint. Furthermore, she wore beaded hoop earrings and appeared to be having a blast as she sang along to “Barbie Girl.”