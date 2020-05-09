Eriana Blanco Sizzles In Tight Cut-Out Bikini In Purple Snakeskin Print

Eriana Blanco has been showcasing her incredible curves in a variety of tight outfits on Instagram lately. Today, she took to the platform to post two new snaps of herself wearing a tiny, purple snakeskin-print bikini.

In the first photo, the model sat on white flooring in front of floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views. She propped herself up with her hands that were placed behind her and she glanced at the camera with a soft smile on her face with her lips closed.

Eriana’s bikini top was a lavender tone and had a cutout in the center that called attention to her cleavage. The top fit her very tightly and rested low on her chest, and it was so small that her underboob peeked through. Her bikini bottoms were matching with a high waistline and a high leg cut. The tag on the post noted that the ensemble was from Fashion Nova.

She wore her hair down in a side part and her dark locks were brushed in front of her shoulders. She wore a dark makeup application that seemingly included long lashes and purple eyeshadow. She also appeared to sport light pink blush and matching lipstick. The light streamed into the room and her skin looked flawless.

In the second photo, Eriana gave her fans an even better look at her figure. Th image was cropped from her chest down, and the focus was entirely on her cleavage, flat abs, and hips. The sunlight also lit her up more in this shot.

The photo series has been liked over 36,200 times so far, and Eriana’s devotees left lots of compliments for her in the comments section.

“Look at this stunning Lady,” raved a supporter.

Others were busy responding to her request to rate her look on a scale from one to 10.

“You are perfect, 10,” declared a second admirer.

“Perfect 10. Seriously, the only flawless woman on IG!” exclaimed another supporter.

“Very nice model probably the best on IG for the moment,” wrote a fourth social media user.

The stunner often showcases her figure in a variety of swimwear, and she shared another bikini pic on April 27. That time, she sported a gold bikini with clear straps. She stood in front of the same floor-to-ceiling windows and pursed her lips in a flirtatious way. She also propped her hip and left her hands by her sides. The model didn’t seem to be wearing any accessories and the image was taken on a sunny day with clear skies.