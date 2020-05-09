Katie Bell Gets Flirty In Lacy Black Bra In New Instagram Video

Katie Bell took to her Instagram page today to share a new Instagram video with a sassy caption. She rocked a lacy black bra and a pair of dark pants in the clip and gave off tons of flirty vibes to the delight of her followers.

The model sat on dark wood flooring and leaned slightly against a cream colored bed frame. The clip was taken on a sunny day and she was bathed in bright sunlight from her chest up, and her skin glowed and looked flawless in the flattering lighting. Her makeup application was also notable, and it seemed to include long lashes, light eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. The only accessories that she appeared to be wearing were sparkling stud earrings.

It was hard to miss Katie’s cleavage as she sported only a black bra with scalloped edging and a nude base. The straps appeared to be a dark bluish-gray tone, and the tag in the post revealed that the item was from Shadow Hill.

At the beginning of the video, she glanced at the camera and tilted her head to the side as she placed her hand on the back of her neck. She then raised her other hand to her hair and played with her short locks before leaning back on the bed. Katie then placed her hands in between her legs and sang along to the song playing in the background.

From there, the model continued to give coy looks and fluffed her hair one more time with her left hand. She tugged at her bra straps and then the clip ended.

So far, it has been viewed over 140,500 times.

Katie’s adoring admirers took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“You are truly a beauty!” expressed a social media user.

“One of the most beautiful,” declared a second follower.

“Literally my all time fav post notification luv you,” gushed another fan.

Others responded to her caption.

“There’s only 1 Katie bell,” wrote a fourth supporter.

Katie also shared another popular post to her Instagram page a couple of days ago, that time rocking a tight, white polka-dot print bikini. She stood with her right hip popped and placed her hand on a white, modern dining room table. The model gazed directly in front of her with a sultry expression on her face and her cleavage, toned midriff, and curvy hips were hard to miss. She wore her hair down and rocked a colorful makeup application.