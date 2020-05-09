Ivanka Trump’s Personal Assistant Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The personal assistant for Ivanka Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, a new report claims.

As Business Insider reported, the assistant had been working remotely and was not in contact with Ivanka for several weeks before the positive test this week. Both Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner were given a test for coronavirus on Friday, with the tests coming back negative.

This is the latest case of a coronavirus infection among the inner circle of President Donald Trump, though Ivanka’s assistant reportedly worked for the first daughter in a personal capacity and not in a government position. Earlier in the week, a valet who worked in close proximity to Trump and his family members had tested positive. Reports indicated that valets inside the White House do not wear any kind of facial covering while working, but Trump was tested and it came back negative.

On Friday, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence also tested positive. Katie Miller, who is married to top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, had reportedly tested negative on Thursday, but another test on Friday morning found that she was positive for the virus.

“She tested very good for a long period of time, and then all of a sudden today she tested positive,” Trump said after word of Miller’s positive test was reported. “She hasn’t come into contact with me. She’s spent some time with the vice president.”

Reports have indicated that there is growing apprehension within the White House about the growing number of positive tests, and Trump himself has reportedly grown angry that top White House staff has not been able to better protect him. As NBC News claimed after the White House valet tested positive, Trump lashed out at staff.

“After learning that one of his valets was infected, Trump became ‘lava level mad’ at his staff and said he doesn’t feel it is doing all it can to protect him, according to a person close to the White House,” the report claimed.

Trump has also generated controversy for not wearing a facial covering in public, despite a guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling on people to wear them whenever they are out in public. Pence has also made public appearances without wearing masks, which he justified by saying that he has been repeatedly tested and knows he did not have coronavirus.

The personal assistant for Ivanka Trump who reportedly tested positive for coronavirus was not named, and the condition of the person was also not disclosed.