Lily Adrianne Shows Off Major Skin In A Very Revealing Black Bodysuit On Instagram

Kiwi model Lily Adrianne took to her Instagram page on Friday and treated her 1.7 million fans to yet another skin-baring snap.

In the pic, Lily could be seen rocking a very revealing black bodysuit which featured a plunging neckline and a large cut-out feature on the bodice. The bodysuit also included gold hook and eye fastening on the chest together with gold chain straps that added an extra oomph to her attire. Lily also wore a gold chain belt around her waist to accentuate her hourglass shape.

The barely-there ensemble not only showcased the model’s perky breasts and taut stomach but its high-cut feature put her sexy legs and thighs on full display.

In terms of her beauty looks, she appeared to have applied a foundation that rendered her face a flawless matte finish. It looked like she wore a light pink shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss. Lily apparently finished off her makeup by dusting her cheeks with a pink blush that accentuated her high cheekbones. Finally, she wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back.

The photoshoot took place in Lily’s bedroom. To strike a pose, she knelt on the floor atop a plush brown carpet. Her bed could also be seen in the background. Lily held her hands behind her backside, slightly tilted her head, puckered her lips, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she asked her fans to share whatever they are thinking while looking at the snap. She also took to the comments section and offered her fans a discounted price to join her Only Fans account, where she posts her uncensored pics and videos.

Within seven hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 50,000 likes. Her most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 1,300 messages to praise Lily for her hotness and sensual sense of style. Such a volume of interest shows that Lily is quite popular on the photo-sharing website.

“You are the only thing I am thinking about right now. How can you be real?” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh wow!! What did I just see? Am I tripping or is that a floating bed?” another user chimed in.

“I am thinking that you are very hot. I am also thinking to join your Only Fans to look at your naked pictures,” a third user shared his thoughts with the model.

“Right now, the only thing on my mind is to get married to a beauty like you,” a fourth admirer remarked.

The picture was also liked by Bianca Taylor, Bethany Lily April, and Maria Eduarda.