Rita Ora Slays In Partially See-Through Top Over Bright Red Bra

Rita Ora showed off her keen fashion sense in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page.

In the shared snapshots, the British singer rocked a partially sheer top that was covered in a lemon pattern. The flattering shirt featured elbow-length sleeves and a frill-trimmed plunging neckline that gave Rita’s followers a peek at her red bra. Rita accessorized the outfit with layered gold and silver necklaces plus matching bracelets. She wore her blond hair loose and appeared to have dusted her eyelids with bronze shadow. Her lips seemed covered by a matte pink color.

In the first photo, the “Let You Love Me” singer looked at the camera with a seductive squint and appeared to suck her cheeks in, accentuating her high cheekbones. She placed her hands in her hair in both the first, second, and third photos, but image number three saw her turn her head to the side, adding an air of mystery to the shot with her downward gaze.

In the fourth shot, Rita’s followers saw that she had worn the top with loose-fitting brown pants. She placed one hand in her hair, instead of two in this one and also squinted as she posed.

In her caption, Rita wrote that the post was meant to promote her participation in an upcoming global streaming charity event hosted by fast-fashion retailer, Shein.

The photo has been liked more than 175,000 times and over 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gushed over the singer’s physical attractiveness.

“Wow oh wow you are so amazing and perfect and gorgeous and magnificent and beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Giving us some summer vibes with this outfit,” another added.

“Yeah. She knows she’s cute,” a third commenter wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to the caption.

“Sunshine of my life,” a fourth Rita Ora supporter wrote.

A lot of other fans filled their comments with emoji to express their admiration for the singer.

Unlike her outfit in her most recent post, Rita wore skintight black activewear in one of her previous photo series. But in her caption, Rita shared that she got distracted from her workout as soon as she put on the red lipstick and sneakers she sported in the image.

“I started working out then I put on red lipstick and bright colored trainers and this happened,” she wrote. “Me posing? Never.”

The post has been liked more than 425,000 times, as of this writing.