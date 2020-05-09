Melissa Riso Bares Cleavage In Nude Lacy Bra: ‘My Photoshoot Went Great Today’

Melissa Riso managed to do some modeling work despite the coronavirus pandemic. The actress shared a sneak peek of her gorgeous photos with her Instagram followers on Friday evening.

In the image, Melissa stood outside on a tiled patio with a wooden building behind her. She wore a nude-colored bra with intricate black lace and trim that pushed her cleavage up, giving viewers a glimpse of her perky chest. The model’s raven locks cascaded over both of her shoulders from a side part in gorgeous soft curls. She looked straight into the lens with a beautiful smile that revealed her straight, white teeth.

I looked like Melissa wore various shades of eyeshadow contoured on her eyelids along with dark eyeliner and mascara to highlight her big brown eyes. Well-groomed eyebrows framed the model’s peepers. The brunette beauty also had hints of color accenting her cheeks, and a nude shimmery looking lip color filled in her full lips. Riso wore two different length gold chains as accessories, and they decorated her neck and throat, contrasting with her gorgeous, sunkissed skin.

The camera’s angle showed off just a hint of Melissa’s flat stomach, and it wasn’t clear what she wore on the bottom. In her caption, the model credited Studio977 as the photographer, and she indicated that things went well with the shoot. Her fans shared the love with well over 10,000 of them hitting the “like” button. Plus, more than 360 also took the time to leave a positive reply on the sexy shot. The flame emoji appeared heavily through the comments, indicating that many people thought Melissa looked hot in the lingerie. Plus, several people also noticed her beautiful smile.

“Always a pleasure to see such an amazing smile. Definitely sexy and radiant,” declared a devotee who also included heart, flower, and flame emoji.

“Wow such a gorgeous smile you have and always so stunning you are Melissa,” a second fan of the look wrote.

“Hi, my muse. How are you, my flower? I love you,” wrote a third Instagrammer.

“No, your photoshoot went fantastic today! Amazing flawless makeup as well,” a fourth follower wrote, including a slew of different heart and sun emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Melissa shared her plans to start college to become a nurse. In the post, she showed off her curves in Daisy Dukes and a cropped top while explaining that she would continue to model and act as she embarked on her new career.