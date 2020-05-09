Draya Michele Sizzles In Tiny White Thong Bikini For Latest Instagram Update

Draya Michele continued her barrage of spicy uploads on Instagram this week. For her latest post she added two photos in a tiny white bikini that barely contained her assets, and showed off her backside in the suit’s thong bottoms.

The 35-year-old model stayed busy on social media and added a new steamy photo set on Friday. She kept her gorgeous face out of the frame of the camera but still gave fans an eyeful. Michele showcased a new outfit from her brand, Mint Swim. The first photo was a frontal shot of the clothing designer that gave a view of the swimsuit top.

Michele – whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard – was photographed from her neck down to her thighs as she faced forward. Her curly black hair was visible and a gold chain was seen around her neck, but she did not show her face. The model had a white cover-up around her waist which she held up with both of her hands. This covered the swimsuit bottoms, but her top was in clear sight. Fans were treated to a view of her ample cleavage that was barely covered by the cups of the top.

The social media influencer switched up the view for the second snap. She turned her body so viewers could see a side shot of her body. Michele raised her left arm above her head so it did not obstruct the view, and held the ends of the cover up together with her right hand. This was tightly wrapped around her curvaceous backside, and followers could see the thong bottoms. Her flawless complexion popped against the white swimwear.

Fans went ballistic for the scintillating bikini pics. Her 8 million followers turned out in droves as the upload reached over 66,000 likes in just over an hour after going live. The former Basketball Wives star received more than 700 comments. Several popular Instagram models including Tanaya Henry, Ellen Lora and Raquel Natasha, responded with heart-eye emoji.

“Omg she’s on X games Mode,” popular YouTuber, Raye Boyce wrote.

“Girl you are on our necks!!” a female follower commented.

“Stop playin with me,” a fan replied.

“Draya you been cutting up,” a female Instagram user said while adding two crying emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Michele showed off her figure in a video where she wore a different outfit for everyday of the week. The model mentioned in the caption that she had outfits ready for when the coronavirus lock down finally ends.