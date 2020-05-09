Al Gore: Donald Trump ‘Appears To Be Engaging In Magical Thinking’

In an interview broadcast on Thursday, former Vice President Al Gore criticized President Donald Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Hill.

Speaking to CNN’s to Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta, Gore said that he believes the United States is “in grave danger,” and pointed to Trump’s push to reopen the economy.

“I have to tell you both: I think that we are seeing the start of a botched reopening. I think that the president appears to be engaging in magical thinking again.”

“And what I mean by that is, you know, a couple of months ago he said one day it’s just going to magically disappear,” the former vice president said, reminding CNN’s viewers that Trump repeatedly claimed COVID-19 would disappear with warmer weather.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus will not magically disappear. On the contrary, the institute’s model suggests that coronavirus-caused deaths will grow rapidly. Nevertheless, states across the nation have already begun loosening restrictions that have been imposed to contain the virus.

Gore argued that Trump is “recklessly rolling the dice” by pushing to reopen the economy in hopes of boosting his re-election chances. According to the former vice president, Trump’s plan is to improve the economy “just enough” by November. If the plan doesn’t succeed, he will try to deflect blame to former President Barack Obama, the Chinese government, “or whoever.”

The former vice president added that Trump “failed as a president, particularly on this challenge,” stating that the White House functioned differently during Bill Clinton’s administration. Gore explained that he started every day by reading intelligence community reports. Trump and his allies, Gore said, ignored the warnings instead of tackling the virus early on.

According to documents leaked to the press, the White House buried a CDC report on when and how to safely reopen public spaces amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I see what he is doing, and it’s the complete opposite of what the United States of America needs in the presidency right now,” Gore concluded.

Trump has indeed repeatedly insisted that Americans need to get back to work as soon as possible. During a White House meeting with congressional Republicans on Friday, he suggested that certain Democratic politicians want to maintain lockdowns and similar measures in order to sink the economy and ruin his chances of beating Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The president has previously expressed support for anti-lockdown protest movements across the nation, which increased tensions between governors and the White House.