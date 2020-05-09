WWE News: Former Divas Champion Opens Up About Her Accomplishments Being Snubbed By Company

During a recent interview with The New York Post, former WWE superstar Michelle McCool opened up about her decision to lash out at the company in a social media post earlier this year.

The former Divas Champion criticized the company after she was snubbed from a list which chronicled some of the company’s former women titleholders. According to McCool, the list just so happened to drop on a bad day for her, which prompted her to vent her frustrations online.

“I did win the Divas Championship. I was the first one. I felt that would be worthy. To be honest, that was a culmination of a bunch of things that day and when I saw it I was like, ‘You know what, I normally filter myself 99 percent of the time, but I’m gonna say something this time.'”

McCool revealed that several superstars text her to thank her for her contributions to WWE’s women’s revolution. However, she also feels like her WWE tenure has been glanced over, possibly because she’s now more known for being The Undertaker‘s wife.

As documented by Ringside News, McCool mentioned her relationship with “The Deadman” in her original social media post, stating that people backstage didn’t value her for her in-ring talent and accomplishments.

While McCool has featured on WWE television from time to time since retiring from the squared circle full-time, she has also been vocal about not receiving invites to special reunion shows in the past.

The former superstar might also have heat with some WWE alum. As The Inquisitr reported last week, McCool supposedly rubbed some former colleagues the wrong way, and she isn’t sure what caused the problem.

However, she believes that her dating The Undertaker could have caused some resentment towards her from her peers at the time, as they believed that he was responsible for her opportunities. McCool established herself as a top competitor before she even started dating “The Phenom,” but her successes are rarely mentioned these days. At least not as often as other pioneering women.

During the interview with The New York Post, McCool also opened up about potentially returning to wrestling. The former Divas Champion revealed that she misses performing, but her daughter doesn’t want her to return in case she gets hurt.

She hasn’t ruled out some future matches though, stating that she’d love to wrestle Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Nia Jax and other female WWE superstars from the current era.