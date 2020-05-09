Britney Spears Arches Her Back In Barely-There Gold Monokini For New Cover Of Her 2016 Album ‘Glory’

Britney Spears made several of her fans happy on Friday when she posted a sizzling new cover for her 2016 album, Glory. In the photo, the “Oops I Did It Again” singer was captured rocking a barely-there gold monokini.

Britney arched her back as she lay down in a desert and was surrounded by a heavy metal chain. Her outfit appeared to have been made from a partially sheer fabric. At the front, two long strips of material stretched from her neck to her pelvis, forming a plunging neckline that exposed Britney’s cleavage. Both sides of the monokini were connected with a thin golden strap that seemed to tie at the back.

The singer wore her hair loose in the photo and accessorized her look with a matching gold choker and bracelet.

This new cover is a huge departure from the last. In that image, Britney sported a lacy top for a smoldering close-up shot.

“Glory” by Britney Spears has now surpassed 300 Million streams on Spotify #JusticeForGlory • Her 6th album to reach this mark pic.twitter.com/2MvPHZthIr — ItsBritneySpearsFacts (@BritsBitch19) May 6, 2020

In the caption, Britney wrote that she changed the album’s cover in response to her fans’ requests for her to do so. She also wrote that she felt she “had” to do it due to the project’s recent success on the Itunes charts.

As Paper Magazine reports Glory recently took the number one spot on their sales ranking for Pop albums and it was no. 5 overall at the time of their reporting. As they note, Britney thanked her fans for their support in a recent Twitter video. During the clip, she said that she was having “the best day ever” because of the news.

The new cover image amassed more than 230,000 likes in an hour and over 10,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared their enthusiastic reactions to the photo.

“This cover is EVERYTHING!!!” one Britney Spears supporter wrote. “We know that glory has unreleased tracks, please share with us!!!”

“I’m gonna cry this is so iconic,” another added.

“QUEEN OF LISTENING HER FANS!! LOVE U FOREVER QUEEN OF POP!!! #BRITNEYARMY” a third Instagram user added.

But a fourth fan took issue with the wording of the singer’s caption, hinting that they wanted to see more to celebrate the project’s recent sales bump.

‘Ok fine but now we all would be so glad if you can say “You asked for a platinum edition of glory with new tracks and since it went to number one we had to make it happen!!!” they wrote.