Singer JoJo Sizzles In Sheer Lingerie From Rihanna’s Brand And Explains Why Her Photo Was Edited

JoJo was posing on her bed.

JoJo has a steamy new gig that pairs perfectly with the sensual music video for her new single “Comeback.” On Friday, the 29-year-old “Leave (Get Out)” singer took to Instagram to reveal that she’s a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and she modeled a sheer bra and panty set from the brand.

According to JoJo, the fine mesh fabric that her bra was constructed out of put her at risk of violating Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. The garment was sheer, but JoJo wrote that Savage x Fenty blurred out her nipples to ensure that she didn’t reveal too much in her photo. The singer accidentally showed more skin than she intended to on Instagram last month when she lifted up her shirt while filming a live video, and it seems that she wanted to avoid making a similar mistake with her lingerie snap.

JoJo’s bra was purple, and it featured a pretty floral print interspersed with dark flocked outlines of the female form. The stretchy garment clung to JoJo’s voluptuous assets, and it had a low scoop neck that put her ample cleavage on full display. The neckline was trimmed with delicate fishnet lace. The top was unlined, and it did not feature underwire.

JoJo’s matching underwear had a high waist that hit right below the bellybutton. This highlighted her trim midsection. The bottoms also featured high-cut sides that elongated her shapely thighs. The design exposed most of the singer’s musical tattoo on her right upper thigh.

The “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker was wearing her long blond locks styled in loose waves that tumbled down the front of her body. She appeared to be wearing red eye shadow and a crimson lip stain. Her eyes were downcast so that they were hidden from view, making her look coy.

JoJo’s photo shoot took place on her unmade bed, where she posed on her knees with her legs slightly spread.

Since it was initially posted, JoJo’s photo has racked up over 154,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

“You could cure any pandemic. #FreeTheNip,” read one response to her post.

“Good lord. Are you trying to kill all of us guys in quarantine??” another fan wrote.

“JoJo keeps slaying us, I don’t know how much more we can take,” commented a third admirer.

“Ma’am It is 3 o clock in the afternoon, I wasn’t prepared for this,” a third fan quipped.

JoJo can also be seen rocking sexy lingerie in a racy teaser clip for her “Comeback” video that she shared on her Instagram page. She’s shown writhing around on top of table and pulling down a pair of sparkly pants. The song is from her fourth studio, Good to Know, and it features some NSFW lyrics that are about having what JoJo describes as “comeback sex.”