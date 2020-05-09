Roy Horn Dead, Siegfried & Roy Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications At 75

Roy Horn has died following a COVID-19 diagnosis. Horn is best-known as one half of the famous Siegfried & Roy duo. Siegfried Fischbacher and Horn had a magic and entertainment show, involving tigers, for many years in Las Vegas.

About a week ago, Horn tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas where he died.

“Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the world-renowned duo Siegfriend and Roy, died of complications from COVID-19 today in a Las Vegas hospital. Together, Siegfried and Roy redefined live magic by combining remarkable stagecraft with rare and endangered animals. In doing so, the duo created the modern era for Las Vegas entertainment,” a representive for Horn said in a statement on Friday evening.

Horn was 75 years old.

Fischbacher Released A Statement Following Horn’s Death

It’s unclear how Fischbacher and Horn first met but they quickly became friends. They began their magic act and were hired to work as an act on a cruise ship. It didn’t take long, however, for the two to be discovered. They were offered a gig at a club in Germany before catching their big break. It was Tony Azzie who saw the show and offered them the opportunity of a lifetime in 1967. However, it wasn’t until the 80s that the duo made a name for themselves.

They were known to routinely sell out the theater at the Mirage. People would travel from around the globe to see this legendary magic act. Over the years, Fischbacher and Horn became lifelong companions. The closeness of their relationship was evident in the statement that Fischbacher released on Friday evening.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life, including these final days. I gave my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses, and staff, at Mountain View Hospital, who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life,” Siegfried said in a statement.

Horn Retired In 2010, 7 Years After Being Attacked By A Tiger

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Horn was born on October 3, 1944, in Germany and had three brothers, Manfred, Alfred, and Werner. Horn was a known animal lover. From a young age, he was around exotic animals, thanks largely in part to a man named Emil, a friend of the family, who founded the Bremen Zoo.

Of course, this upbringing helped mold him for his future. While Horn had an incredible relationship with the animals he worked with, things came crashing down for him in 2003. At that time, Horn survived an attack by a 7-year-old white tiger named Mantecore. On October 3 of that year, Siegfried & Roy were performing a show at the Mirage in Las Vegas. As part of the act, Horn held a microphone up to Mantecore’s mouth for the tiger to “speak” to the audience. Rather than simply roaring, as planned, Mantecore took Horn’s arm in his mouth before pinning him to the ground.

Mantecore bit into Horn’s neck and dragged him offstage by his neck. Trainers were finally able to get the tiger to release his grip by spraying him with CO2 canisters. Horn’s spine was severed and he suffered major blood loss, among other severe injuries that permanently affected his mobility. Despite these injuries he insisted no harm come to Mantecore, calling him a “great cat” while en route to the hospital. As a result of the attack, the Mirage canceled Siegfried & Roy’s show.