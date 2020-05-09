Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Long Blond Hair In Throwback Photo

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in one of her most recent Instagram uploads, a two-photo throwback snap that featured her sporting sleek platinum locks.

The “Savage” rapper sat on silver bleachers in the undated set, holding a phone to her ear. She leaned back on the seat, placing a hand on the stand.

She wore a bright red crop top cardigan that sported three buttons. It featured a plunging neckline that showcased — and barely contained — Megan’s ample bust. She paired the tight-fitting sweater with multicolored hot pants that rode low on her waist. Her midriff was on full display, her diamond belly button gleaming in the light. The tiny shorts showed off Megan’s legs, which seemed to go on forever.

She wore her hair so platinum it was almost white. The pin-straight strands cascaded down her shoulder and back, grazing against the grandstand.

She wore red-tinted sunglasses that matched the hue of the top.

As for her jewelry, Megan accessorized with multiple gold necklaces and several bracelets around her wrists.

In the first image, the hip-hop star arched her brows and curled her lip. In the second snapshot, she tilted her head downwards, looking quizzically as she peered over the top of her sunglasses. Her brows were even more furrowed this time.

Megan’s feathery lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara and curled upwards dramatically. Her cheeks looked highlighted. She seemed to wear a rosy-hued lipstick on her pout.

In the caption of the post, Megan reminisced about her days as a blonde.

Megan’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the rapper with compliments and praise. While many simply commented with rows of emoji, some left lengthier messages for the star.

Some loved the blond hair.

“UR SO PRETTY WTF,” exclaimed a fan in all-caps.

“Bro Megan is so f*cking hot,” wrote another social media user.

“Oof,” said a third follower, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Others turned her facial expressions into a meme.

“When Netflix got the nerve to ask ‘are you still watching,'” joked a fourth person.

As of press time, the two-photo slideshow racked up more than 1.1 million likes and received over 8,700 comments.

As Megan Thee Stallion fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the rapper frequently shares sultry images on her Instagram account. One of her most recent sizzling uploads featured Megan posing in a red thong and white crop top. In the caption of the image, she quoted a line from Beyonce’s rap in the remixed version of “Savage.”