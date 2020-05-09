Multiple Secret Service Members Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Documents Reveal

A number of members of the U.S. Secret Service have tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks, newly released documents show.

Yahoo News obtained documents from the Department of Homeland Security showing that the branch tasked with protecting President Donald Trump has seen a rash of cases in the weeks since the first reported case back in March. The report noted that the coronavirus has now become more widespread, with a total of 11 active cases as of the end of this week.

There have been a total of 34 Secret Service members infected since the start of the outbreak, the report noted, with another 23 who are listed as having recovered. There are also 60 employees who are self-quarantining after potential exposure to the virus. The documents did not show where the infected members had been stationed, or whether any were in close proximity to the president.

The Secret Service performs a number of functions, including protecting Trump’s family members and presidential candidates as well as past presidents and foreign dignitaries. More recently, the agency has taken on the role of investigating scams related to the coronavirus, the report noted.

As The Hill reported, there is growing worry within the White House after a series of coronavirus infections among those in close proximity to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. This week, a valet who works in close proximity to Trump and reportedly does not wear a mask during work tested positive. And on Friday, Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus as well.

The report noted that Trump delayed his departure for a trip to Iowa after learning of Miller’s positive test, and six White House staffers who had been in proximity to Miller left Air Force One to be tested. All six tested negative, the report noted.

Trump, who the report noted is a known germaphobe, has also expressed worry about contracting the virus, especially given how contagious it has been shown to be.

“It can happen anywhere. It’s a very elusive enemy. A vicious enemy,” the president said during a meeting with Republicans this week. “And I think, more importantly than anything with this one, it’s probably the most contagious enemy that anybody has seen.”

Trump has also generated controversy for his refusal to wear a face covering at public events, including a trip to a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Arizona that is making N95 masks for hospitals.