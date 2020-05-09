Emily Tanner Puts On A Leggy Display In New Instagram Snapshot

American model and social media influencer Emily Tanner took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared a new selfie to show off her sexy body and sense of style.

In the pic, she could be seen rocking an off-the-shoulder, green and white checkered top that featured a tie at the front along with wired cups to lift her breasts. The top also featured ruffle detailing on the neckline and short elasticated sleeves. She teamed the sexy top with a pair of high-waist denim shorts to show off her lean legs.

In terms of her beauty looks, she appeared to have applied a beige foundation for a tanned effect. She apparently wore a nude lipstick to accentuate her lips and finished off her makeup application with some mascara to give her eyelashes a bold look.

Emily wore her blond tresses in soft waves, swept them to the left side, and cascaded them over her shoulders. As for accessories, she kept it very simply by only opting for a gold bracelet in her right wrist and a brown band on the other wrist.

To pose for the picture, she sat on the floor of her room atop a plush brown carpet. Her bed could also be seen in the background. Emily bent her knees, rested one of her palms on the carpet, gazed at the camera, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Emily informed her fans that her chic outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Princess Polly Boutique. She even offered a discount code to her fans to shop from the website.

Within six hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 10,000 likes. That’s not all, but fans also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 120 messages to let Emily know how much they adore her.

“You look fabulous. Goodnight from France,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Beautiful picture!!! So pretty!!!!” another user chimed in, adding multiple hearts and kiss emoji.

“It doesn’t matter what you wear, you always look beautiful, young lady,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re so gorgeous I could definitely fall in love with you,” a fourth follower confessed his feelings.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “stunner,” and “amazing,” to express their admiration for the model.

Some other models and influencers, including Kate Lazarski and Alex Pardoe, also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support.

Emily often wows her fans with her sexy snaps as well as her incredible sense of style. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, not too long ago, she shared a hot picture in which she was featured rocking a skimpy one-piece bathing suit.