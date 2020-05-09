WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Wanted Different Superstar To End The Undertaker’s ‘WrestleMania’ Streak

Brock Lesnar shocked the world at WrestleMania 30 when he ended The Undertaker‘s 21-year winning streak at the Show of All Shows. He supposedly wasn’t the original choice to end the celebrated record, though. According to his wife Michelle McCool in a recent interview with The New York Post, WWE management wanted another legendary superstar to have the honor.

“I remember a few years prior at WrestleMania [24] versus Edge, they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that was actually like ‘That makes zero sense. I don’t want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What’s it going to do for Edge?”

The Undertaker faced Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship in the show’s main event. The match lasted for 25 minutes and ended with “The Deadman” winning the title for the second time. The match also cemented his 15th WrestleMania victory.

McCool went on to say that the winning streak wasn’t that important to The Undertaker, but Edge was the only other opponent who WWE considered before Lesnar. When McCool learned about the planned outcome of the match that ended “The Phenom’s” prestigious record six years later, however, she had some reservations.

“I couldn’t believe it. I don’t think it needed to happen. But Mark [Calaway] was fine with it. People don’t understand he’s gonna do business. He understands that business is business.”

While McCool wasn’t a fan of her husband’s record coming to an end, she does appreciate how the decision resulted in the creation of some “good memes,” most of which depict looks of genuine shock on the WWE Universe’s faces.

Lesnar was certainly a credible opponent to end The Undertaker’s streak as he’s arguably the toughest performer in the entire company, having conquered the world of mixed martial arts during his hiatus from WWE several years ago.

Lesnar and The Undertaker also planted the seeds for a WrestleMania match at a UFC event in which the pair got into an argument after one of Lesnar’s fights. “The Beast Incarnate” had yet to agree to a WWE return at the time, but the incident suggested that the match was inevitable.

As previously documented by The Inquisitr, “The Beast Incarnate” didn’t want to win the match either. The former UFC star reportedly offered to lose the match, but WWE officials had already made up their mind and the rest is history.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shawn Michaels also revealed that he was in consideration to end the streak, but he was retired at the time.