Donald Trump Says There’s ‘No Rush’ For Next Coronavirus Relief Bill Despite 20 Million Jobs Lost Last Month

Donald Trump said there is no pressure to rush through another coronavirus relief bill, even as the American economy shed 20 million jobs in April due to the impact of the outbreak.

As Bloomberg reported Trump said on Friday that there is “no rush” for Congress to pass a new stimulus to help the ailing economy, with his statement coming just hours after the grim jobs report showing a massive downturn in April. The report noted that Trump signed a $1.2 trillion stimulus in March that included $1,200 payments to American families, but Democrats in Congress have been pushing for a second round and potentially a monthly recurring payment that would last for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

Trump’s team has not seemed as urgent to get another round of relief passed. On Friday, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that talks for another stimulus are “in a lull right now” and that they wanted to see how the last one would play out.

“We just had another big infusion. We put all this money in, which is fine,” Kudlow said on Friday. “It’s well worth it. Let’s see what happens.”

The report noted that Trump is looking for more tax cuts, including reduction or elimination of both payroll taxes and capital gains taxes. Trump has also floated the idea of boosting the restaurant industry by restoring deductions for business entertainment there.

But these have been met with a tepid response by Democrats, the report noted, as they seek to go bigger with the next round of relief. As The Inquisitr reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is looking to “go big” with the next proposal and could have some support for an idea to give Americans a $2,000 monthly payment for the duration of the crisis.

As Politico reported, the $2,000 monthly payment also has the support of some top Senate Democrats, including Bernie Sanders.

“Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member,” Sanders said as he and a group of others including Kamala Harris and Ed Markey unveiled what was called the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act.

Trump too has hinted that a second round of stimulus checks could be sent out, signaling there could be bipartisan support for the idea. Democrats in the House have not yet put forward a proposal for a second round of economic stimulus.