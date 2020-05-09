NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Could Swap Clint Capela For Rudy Gobert, ‘HoopsHype’ Suggests

After his rumored dispute with Donovan Mitchell spread around the league, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star center Rudy Gobert and his future with the Utah Jazz. If they fail to solve the issue between their two best players, multiples signs are pointing out that the Jazz would consider trading Gobert in the 2020 NBA offseason. Once he becomes officially available on the trade market, several NBA teams who are looking to boost their frontcourt and add star power on their roster could express a strong interest in acquiring Gobert from the Jazz, including the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, the Hawks and the Jazz could explore a trade deal that would send Gobert to Atlanta in exchange for Clint Capela. If the trade becomes a reality, it would help both NBA teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“If they’re looking to lock in an affordable center now, a deal with Atlanta featuring Clint Capela makes a lot of sense. Although the Hawks just acquired Capela, they could look to upgrade again at center, provided they attach a pick and/or young player in the package. Capela plays a similar style as Gobert offensively and is a great rebounder, shot-blocker, and rim-protector. He might be the most cost-effective replacement for Gobert with $51.3 million owed to him over the next three seasons.”

The Hawks may have just acquired Capela before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, but with their goal to build a title contender around Young, it would not be a surprise if they consider moving him again, especially if it means acquiring a better player. The successful acquisition of Gobert would tremendously improve the Hawks’ performance on both ends of the floor and give them a massive upgrade in their frontcourt.

Aside from being a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert is also an incredible rebounder and a very reliable scoring option under the basket. This season, the 27-year-old French big man is averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 69.8 percent from beyond the arc. The arrival of Gobert won’t make the Hawks an instant title contender in the Eastern Conference, but if he manages to build good chemistry with Young, Atlanta would have a realistic chance of ending their playoff drought next season.

Meanwhile, the potential deal would not only help the Jazz get rid of the distraction on their team, but it would also enable them to replace Gobert with another defensive-minded big man in Capela. Capela may not be as popular as Gobert, but he could provide the same impact on both ends of the floor. Also, aside from being two years younger, Capela is also a cheaper option at the center position since he’s only owed $51.3 million over the next three seasons.