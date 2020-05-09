‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Posts Sizzling Throwback Photos Of Chrissy Teigen On Instagram

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' gifted the world with some throwback pics of Queen Chrissy Teigen

On Friday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit gifted the world with some throwback pics of Queen Chrissy Teigen from her swimsuit model days. The Instagram post included eight juicy bikini shots of Teigen from past Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoots.

The post gave Instagram users a behind the scenes look at Teigen’s photoshoots as well. The eight photos were arranged into four sets — one test shot of Teigen trying on the swimsuit in the dressing room and one of the professional shots from the SI photo shoot.

Sports Illustrated tagged Teigen in the post to let her know they were reminiscing about her time posing for the magazine.

In the first shot in the post, Teigen is casually posing in a dressing room in front of a rack of bikinis, wearing a tiny string bikini. The triangle top is bright green and ties around the neck. The bottoms are bright pink, lying dangerously low on her hips, and tie around her hip bones. Teigen is tan and glowing even in this unretouched shot.

The second photo in the post shows Teigen in the same style bikini, but this time she’s wearing the pink top with the green bottoms. She’s laughing and posing playfully on a beach. A gold, tiered necklace dangles to the top of her ample cleavage, which peeks out the top of her bikini.

The next photo is another test shot. Teigen is posing in the same dressing room, hands on her hips, with one hip cocked out to the side. The barely-there string bikini is light pink. The top is hardly containing her chest and the bottoms hug her slim hips.

The second shot in this pair shows Teigen on a beach under the hanging leaves of a tree. Her arms are wrapped around her body causing her chest to nearly bulge out of her top. She’s wearing the same gold, tiered necklace as she was in the first professional photo and it drapes lightly over her chest. Her hair looks wet and is slicked back, revealing a flower tucked behind her ear.

The next shot in the series shows Teigen in front of a white curtain wearing a sequined purple triangle top, and tiny, bright green string tie bottoms. One arm rests by her side, while the other is propped on her hip, which is jutting out to support her hand.

The professional shot that goes with this test photo shows Tiegen sitting in the water on the beach. Her hair is blowing in the wind, trailing behind her. Her arms are down by her sides, hands in the water, and she’s leaning slightly forward to give the perfect view of her cleavage. She’s staring straight into the camera and smizing like a serious pro.

Teigen first posed for the Sports Illustrated SwimsuitIssue in 2010. She posed in the swimsuit issue every year after that until 2017.