Jake Tapper Says Donald Trump’s Comment About COVID-19 Testing ‘Doesn’t Actually Make Any Sense’

On Friday, CNN anchor Jake Tapper discussed President Donald Trump‘s latest remarks about coronavirus tests, reports Mediaite.

Earlier in the day, during a White House meeting with congressional Republicans, Trump revealed that White House staffer Katie Miller has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump said that Miller — who is married to White House Adviser Stephen Miller and works for Vice President Mike Pence — tested negative for coronavirus “for a long period of time and then all of a sudden she tested positive.”

“This is why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great,” the president continued, seemingly arguing that aggressive testing may not necessarily be the best way to slow down the spread of the virus.

According to Tapper, Trump’s comment “doesn’t actually make any sense.”

Because of testing, the anchor explained, the White House was able to discover that Miller is positive and then take the necessary precautions to stop the virus from spreading.

“The testing has meant now that the White House knows that Katie Miller has contracted coronavirus and they are isolating her from others so it doesn’t spread at the White House.”

The real issue, according to Tapper, is the fact that the White House is able to conduct “routine testing,” but ordinary Americans still can’t get tested.

The anchor argued that that Americans would “be much safer” if there was widespread testing, and if asymptomatic coronavirus carriers were located and placed in isolation.

Tapper also pointed to Dr. Deborah Birx’s recent remarks. Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has long argued that testing is necessary and that finding asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers is key to fighting the pandemic.

Per The Washington Post, earlier this week, Birx publicly broke with the commander-in-chief, arguing that testing is essential. Trump has claimed that the United States doesn’t “need that kind of testing or that much testing,” suggesting that testing makes the situation in the country seem worse than elsewhere around the world.

Birx praised the government’s efforts, stating that testing and contact tracing is necessary and needs to continue. She also discussed the importance of finding and isolating asymptomatic carriers. “I really want to emphasize over and over again, that this asymptomatic spread is key. We have to be able to find it,” the public health expert explained.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the coronavirus task force, has also argued that testing is key to controlling COVID-19. In late April, he said that the United States needs to double its testing efforts before restrictions are lifted.