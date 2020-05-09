Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Posts Throwback Video Showing Off Washboard Abs In Sports Bra

Hanna Oberg may have had a rapidly expanding midsection just a few months ago as she prepared for the birth of her son, but the fitness model is dreaming of getting her washboard abs back again soon.
The fitness model took to Instagram to show off a throwback video of her pre-pregnancy days, showing off some rock-hard abs in a dark sports bra. Hanna flexed her well-toned legs and backside in the short video, which she said was taken during a trip to Frankfurt in what appeared to be a hotel room.
As Hanna explained in the video caption, she ran across the video when scrolling back through her feed and said the likes this shape for herself, using the video as “my own motivation to get back postpartum.” Hanna gave a bit of motivation to her followers, saying they shouldn’t compare themselves to anyone else, only worrying about their progress and being the best version of themselves that they can be.
Hanna gave birth to a son back on February 15, and has been sharing plenty of videos of her workout routines as she snaps back into action. As Oberg explained in an Instagram post earlier this week showing off a throwback snap of her baby bump, she tried to stay as active as possible through the entire pregnancy.
“I trained through my whole pregnancy and I’m happy I was be able to stay active during these 9 months!” she wrote. “Not something I took for granted, I’m really grateful that I could! I took one day at a time. Now I’m sooo excited to get back 200% in the gym grinding and pushing again!!”
Oberg got plenty of attention throughout her pregnancy and afterward, as she regularly shares workout videos with an emphasis on how to slide back into shape after such a massive body change during pregnancy.
When scrolling through my videos.. throwback to Frankfurt, lift the city with @gymshark fam and a crispy Hanna. I liked this shape for myself and this will be my own motivation to get back postpartum ???? Remember, you should only compare yourself with YOURSELF. Your own progress and the best version of you. About a week left till my new 60days challenge starts!!! TOO EXCITED! I will be doing a guide of exactly HOW I train and share what I eat so you guys can join me!!! ???? how good?! Be ready.
Hanna has started to get back into shape very quickly, as her Instagram posts show. She posts regular fitness updates, showing how quickly the baby bump she showed off just a few months ago has already gotten toned up.
TONE YOUR LEGS – home workout happy friday sweat ???? here with a fun leg workout to save the weekend. keep the rest time short and this one will leave your legs sore ???? let me know what you think METHOD: preform as a circuit of 4-5 with 2min between rounds OR as below 1️⃣ 3 pulse sumo | 4-5set x 12reps 2️⃣ Pulse reversed lunges | 4-5set x 12reps each side 3️⃣ Narrow stance split squat | 4-5set x 15reps each leg 4️⃣ Hamstring curl into reversed frog pumps | 4-5set x 12reps 5️⃣ One leg stiff DL | 4-5set x 15reps each leg Make sure to LIKE ???? and SAVE to show your girl support thank you Wearing @gymshark lightweight leggings & essential bra Song is: fire Devon Baldwin ❇️ Spotify: haoberg
Oberg gives fans plenty of glimpses of her home life as well, showing off baby Collin in between workout videos and pictures of her progress.
time flies and it feels like yesterday Collin was only 3days old (swipe to see that picture) ???? LOOK HOW BIG HE’S GOTTEN!?!! Cannot believe it myself ???? He’s (so far lol) the sweetest little boy! He’s sleeping through the nights, (which I’m not taking for granted and feel grateful for) eats good & is overall a really happy little baby ???? 10weeks old this week and our days are completely occupied by listening after his first laugh ???? Also grateful for my body today! How it bounced back and recovered so far. A few more weeks until I’m starting my new challenge, so excited! Wearing new cute @loungeunderwear launch in khaki! Remember that HANNA10 will give you 10% off. XX
The fitness videos and updates from her expanding family have been a big hit with Hanna’s fans, garnering tens of thousands of likes and plenty of comments from those sharing a fitness journey along with her.