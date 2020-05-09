Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Posts Throwback Video Showing Off Washboard Abs In Sports Bra

Hanna Oberg may have had a rapidly expanding midsection just a few months ago as she prepared for the birth of her son, but the fitness model is dreaming of getting her washboard abs back again soon.

The fitness model took to Instagram to show off a throwback video of her pre-pregnancy days, showing off some rock-hard abs in a dark sports bra. Hanna flexed her well-toned legs and backside in the short video, which she said was taken during a trip to Frankfurt in what appeared to be a hotel room.

As Hanna explained in the video caption, she ran across the video when scrolling back through her feed and said the likes this shape for herself, using the video as “my own motivation to get back postpartum.” Hanna gave a bit of motivation to her followers, saying they shouldn’t compare themselves to anyone else, only worrying about their progress and being the best version of themselves that they can be.

Hanna gave birth to a son back on February 15, and has been sharing plenty of videos of her workout routines as she snaps back into action. As Oberg explained in an Instagram post earlier this week showing off a throwback snap of her baby bump, she tried to stay as active as possible through the entire pregnancy.

“I trained through my whole pregnancy and I’m happy I was be able to stay active during these 9 months!” she wrote. “Not something I took for granted, I’m really grateful that I could! I took one day at a time. Now I’m sooo excited to get back 200% in the gym grinding and pushing again!!”

Oberg got plenty of attention throughout her pregnancy and afterward, as she regularly shares workout videos with an emphasis on how to slide back into shape after such a massive body change during pregnancy.

Hanna has started to get back into shape very quickly, as her Instagram posts show. She posts regular fitness updates, showing how quickly the baby bump she showed off just a few months ago has already gotten toned up.

Oberg gives fans plenty of glimpses of her home life as well, showing off baby Collin in between workout videos and pictures of her progress.

The fitness videos and updates from her expanding family have been a big hit with Hanna’s fans, garnering tens of thousands of likes and plenty of comments from those sharing a fitness journey along with her.