Olivia Jade Is Reportedly ‘Anxious’ About Trial, Leaning Upon Her Boyfriend For Support

'Olivia is in a very tense state of mind recently,' an inside source said of Lori Loughlin's youngest daughter.

Lori Loughlin’s youngest daughter Olivia Jade is reportedly growing increasingly fearful regarding her parents’ legal struggles as their trial approaches. An inside source provided information regarding where her mindset is right now and how she’s coping with the stress. The 20-year-old is reportedly leaning upon her 24-year-old boyfriend Jackson Guthy for support, according to US Weekly.

It has been a difficult past year for Olivia due to her parents role in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of using cheating and bribery to get Olivia and her sister Isabella into the University of Southern California. The media has been particularly hard on Olivia, causing her mental turmoil.

“Olivia is in a very tense state of mind recently. She has good days and bad [days],” an inside source said, noting that Olivia is “anxious” about the fate of her mother and father.

Nevertheless, Jackson has reportedly had a “great impact” on her life and has helped her through these challenging times by being a calm and supportive presence.

“Olivia really loves him. He’s so chill and laid-back that she can’t help but be comfortable around him,” the source said of the pair’s close bond.

Olivia has been riding out the pandemic in a separate residence from her parents, who remain in the family’s Bel Air mansion. Olivia, Jackson, and Isabella are all in quarantine together.

On Thursday, May 7, Olivia shared a laid back photo with Jackson on her Instagram story. The pair sprawled out on the couch, Olivia’s arm around Jackson who was shirtless. Jackson stuck his tongue out at the camera while Olivia offered a slight smile to the camera.

The inside source close to Olivia and her family emphasized that the YouTube and social media star feels “uncertain” about the future and worries what else prosecutors have up their sleeves that they intend to use to incriminate her family.

“Olivia and her sister are hoping protectors aren’t going to release anymore embarrassing photos or information leading up to the trial. That’s what leading to her mood swings,” the source said.

The embarrassing photos the inside source is referencing are of course the controversial rowing photos that were recently released publicly by prosecutors. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the photos depict Olivia and Isabella in workout clothes sitting atop a rowing machine. The photos were allegedly staged in an effort to create fake crew recruitment profiles for the girls. However, neither daughter was known to participate in the sport.