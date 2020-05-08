Melissa Alcantara, Fitness Model And Kim Kardashian’s Personal Trainer, Dishes About Her Road To Stardom

Melissa Alcantara has come a long way in the past three years.

Now famous for her work as Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer and one of the fastest-rising fitness models on Instagram, Alcantara had almost no national stature just a few years ago as she moved to Los Angeles with a dream and one very important contact. Fans are now getting to see a bit of what went into her fast rise to fame.

The fitness model took to her Instagram stories on Friday to share a series of workout clips and a throwback picture of herself competing in a bodybuilding competition back in 2017. Alcantara explained that she was living in Brooklyn at the time and working as a waitress, and had entered her first-ever competition — and won. In the wake of her victory, Melissa got an Instagram message out of the blue from Kim Kardashian.

As Alcantara explained, Kim had been scrolling through Instagram and came across one of Melissa’s posts, so she reached out to Alcantara to talk about working together.

“It’s crazy because I was moving to California already, I had no [Instagram] followers, I was just a mom at home doing my thing,” Melissa explained. “I moved to California and literally my entire life changed.”

Melissa started working as Kim’s trainer, but still found it was a rough time adjusting to a new city. Alcantara explained that she was in heavy credit card debt and had to rent out a room through Airbnb just to help make rent, but that all changed when Kim first mentioned Melissa on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Alcantara found that she was suddenly in very high demand.

“My sh*t just started blowing up, it was crazy,” Alcantara explained. “We literally paid our debt in one day — and we were in debt, a lot of money.”

Melissa is now a nationally known fitness expert, with a massive and growing following on Instagram and a new book coming out. Her Instagram following has recently topped 1 million, and she uses the platform to pitch her fitness products and promotions. Melissa still gets regular shout-outs from Kim as well, especially when the reality television star is talking about her fitness goals or the progress she has made working with Melissa.

Alcantara now uses her platform to share her own story as well, helping encourage others to get into shape by sharing her journey to learn how to eat better and get fit.