Anna Vakili Shows Off Her Perfect Curves In Red Lingerie On Instagram

British reality TV star and model Anna Vakili shared a new video clip on her Instagram page Friday and showed off her perfect curves to tease her fans.

In the video, Anna rocked a red bra that boasted a push-up feature to accentuate her enviable cleavage. It had a tiny bow in the middle, together with lace floral accents and mesh on the cups.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that mostly comprised mesh but had scalloped lace edging and thin straps that were pulled high on her slender hips. The skimpy garment made it hard to miss Anna’s perfect hourglass shape and drew viewers’ attention toward her thick thighs and taut stomach.

Anna also wore a silk black robe with matching lacy edges atop her lingerie set and teased her fans by slipping it off her shoulders to flaunt her body.

In terms of her beauty looks, Anna appeared to have applied a beige foundation. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, opted for a nude lipstick, and brown eyeshadow. She apparently finished off her makeup application with some mascara applied over her eyelashes.

She let her highlighted tresses down, wore them in soft, romantic curls, and cascaded them over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

The video was filmed in Anna’s kitchen. She stood in front of the kitchen counter and flashed an ear-to-ear smile to strike a pose.

Anna included a long caption with the video in which she recalled her experience of participating in the British reality TV show Love Island. She added that appearing on the show made her more confident and comfortable with her curvy body.

Within five hours of going live, the video racked up close to 300,000 views and 80,000 likes. That’s not all, but her admirers also took to the comments section and shared about 800 messages to praise Anna’s beautiful body.

“Slaying the look. You’re absolutely amazing inside and out. Keep being you and never change,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Gorgeous, Anna. You were the best Love Island contestant. Any man would be lucky to have you,” another user wrote.

“I envy you and your curves so much. In fact, I am dying to have a body like yours,” a third follower chimed in.

“What an incredible figure you have and that lingerie set is fire!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some other models and Instagram influencers, including Amber Rose and Brooke Lynette.