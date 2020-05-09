Josiah & Lauren Duggar Give Update On 6-Month-Old Bella, Photo Shows Rainbow Above Baby’s Head

A new photo shows how much Bella Duggar has grown.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar are celebrating their daughter Bella turning six month old on May 8 and they are sharing a couple of sweet photos with their fans. The Counting On stars also shared a few updates on all that their little girl has accomplished so far.

The first of the two-series snapshots on Instagram features Bella front and center as her mom is holding her up for the camera. Lauren’s face isn’t shown in this one as the focus is solely on the Duggar granddaughter. She is being held up as and appears to be giggling away. Bella has a big smile on her face as she peers right at the camera for the picture that is likely being taken by Josiah Duggar.

The baby girl is wearing what looks to be an ivory-colored outfit with ruffled sleeves and a couple of bows on each side. Her chubby little legs are showing and she is barefoot for the photo as well. Bella also has a matching crocheted headband on.

In the second Instagram snap, Lauren can be seen holding her rainbow baby up as Bella stares straight ahead with a sweet expression on her face. Josiah’s wife of almost two years is wearing a brown short-sleeved dress with her long brunette locks flowing down her back. The mother and daughter are standing outside with plenty of greenery as the backdrop for the photo.

The reality stars revealed how much their daughter loves to explore these days. She is starting to crawl around and they mentioned how much they enjoy watching her do her thing.

Duggar fans loved seeing how much the baby has grown in the past few weeks. They were also quick to notice that there is a small rainbow right above Bella’s head in the second picture. Their followers commented on how significant this is because of Bella being a rainbow baby.

“Your rainbow baby has a rainbow over her head. That’s amazing!” one Instagram follower said.

“The rainbow on top of Bella!!” someone else pointed out.

Lauren mentioned in the comments that she didn’t even realize the rainbow was above her head until after it was posted. She suffered a miscarriage in October of 2018, but her second pregnancy went smoothly with no complications.

Lauren Duggar’s sister-in-law, Joy-Anna, also suffered a miscarriage with her second child, a girl, when she was 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. She is now expecting another girl and is due sometime this summer.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar may not be as active on social media as some other family members are, but fans are always excited when they do share updates on their family of three.