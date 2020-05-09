‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Jill Threatens Katherine’s Life

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, May 11, teases a classic episode that first aired on June 30, 1998. In it, Kay and Jill’s rivalry explodes as they quarrel. Plus, Sharon and Nick struggle when she gets jealous of Grace, and Michael stirs the pot for Victor and Nikki.

Jill’s (Jess Walton) search for the truth leads to an epic confrontation with Katherine (Jeanne Cooper), according to SheKnows Soaps. Jill wants to find what Phillip actually left her, so she digs through the attack at the Chancellor Estate through all the dirt, bugs, and mice. Jill finds an envelope addressed to her, but Katherine comes in and interrupts her. Jill hides her find from Kay, and then they begin arguing after Jill asks if she can keep a token to remember Phillip by.

The two begin to fight when Jill accuses Katherine of killing Phillip, and Kay punches Jill, and after that, Jill says she won’t allow Katherine to hit her again. Kay says that Phillip used Jill and never loved her, and things got heated. As the argument continues, Jill and Katherine wrestle on the floor, and ultimately, she chokes Katherine and swears she is going to kill her.

Sharon (Sharon Case) worries about Grace’s (Jennifer Gareis) influence on Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nick gave Grace a promotion, and Sharon wonders what is going on. She’s afraid that he might be pushing Grace too hard. Plus, she’s not thrilled to hear how positively Nick talks about his new employee. Nick does his best to reassure Sharon that she’s the only woman for him, but it seems like she might not feel entirely convinced by his words, and given how Nick and Grace flirt with each other at work, Sharon might be right.

Michael (Christian Le Blanc) causes trouble for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). He’s Diane’s lawyer, and Michael convinced her that she is still married to Victor. Nikki is desperately unhappy to hear Diane (Alex Donnelley) believes she’s still married to Victor, and she tells Victor that he has to take care of the situation.

Michael sets out to prove that Nikki and Victor’s rushed marriage at the hospital wasn’t legal, and he will stop at nothing to do so. Of course, Victor Newman also pulls out all the stops to keep the overeager attorney from messing things up for him and Nikki. He digs deep into Michael’s past and learns a dark secret about the legal eagle.