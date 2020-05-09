Top Trump Administration Officials Reportedly ‘Buried’ CDC Guidelines On Reopening The Country

Administration officials very close to President Donald Trump reportedly “buried” a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report intended to offer explicit guidelines on how to open the country back up after the coronavirus outbreak subsided. That claim comes from a new article by Jason Dearen of the Associated Press. In the article, Dearen claims emails obtained from members at the highest levels of the Trump White House show an effort to shelve the report. The same emails also reportedly show when the burying of the guidelines was discovered, many of the recommendations were fast-tracked for approval.

The document titled, “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” was written in order to help a wide range of community leaders as state and local governments loosen coronavirus lockdowns. The Trump administration’s report included detailed “decision trees,” meant to guide leaders through the process of safely opening back up.

The Trump administration claimed on Friday the reason it had shelved the guidelines is because it wasn’t approved by CDC director Robert Redfield. Emails acquired by Dearen and others at the AP show Redfield had signed off on the research report.

The correspondence shows that not only did Redfield approve the report, but he and others high up in the Trump administration had been promoting key parts of the document. Then, on April 30, the decision to hide it from the public was made. CDC Chief of Staff Kyle McGowan reportedly went so far as to tell underlings the report would “never see the light of day.” The following morning, members of the CDC were told the decision trees, separate from the larger report would also not be allowed to be made public.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

On May 7, the Trump administration did an about-face, after the Associated Press discovered the guidelines existed. Dearen claims sources told him the White House called the CDC and told them to refile all the decision trees, except one aimed at houses of worship.

An email obtained by Dearen’s confederates shows the CDC sent the report back to the White House for further evaluation shortly after the AP‘s story broke.

It isn’t known exactly who in the Trump administration made the final call on burying and canceling distribution of the report. Many among Trumps’s inner circle are said to have read it prior to the guidelines being shelved. The emergence of this document comes in the same week that the Trump administration revised its estimates on how many Americans could die as a result of COVID-19, up to more than 110,000.