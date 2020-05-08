Poll: Four In 10 Voters Disapprove Of Hillary Clinton’s Endorsement Of Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, has already landed a number of high-profile endorsements. In late April, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — the party’s 2016 nominee — voiced her support as well. Latest polling from The Hill and HarrisX, published on Friday, explores the potential impact of Clinton’s endorsement.

According to the poll, 40 percent of voters disapprove of Clinton’s endorsement, while 60 percent approve. Fifty-two percent of independents and 37 percent of Republicans approve of the endorsement. In comparison, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ endorsement of Biden is supported by 59 percent of independents and 42 percent of Republicans.

Although approval for Clinton’s endorsement is high among Democrats — 88 percent — “the public is somewhat split” on Clinton’s decision to endorse Biden, according to Chris Jackson, Vice President of Ipsos. Jackson explained that the poll suggests the endorsement could help Biden solidify support among Democrats, but won’t necessarily help the former vice president expand his coalition.

“Independents are split, 52-48, which suggests this is not something that broadens the Democratic coalition — this is very much something that’s going to be really about bringing the existing Democratic Party together,” he said.

The survey shows that 33 percent of women strongly approve of Clinton’s decision to endorse Biden, while 27 somewhat approve. Conversely, 17 percent of women somewhat disapprove of the endorsement, and 24 percent strongly disapprove.

According to YouGov, 37 percent of Americans have a positive opinion of Clinton, while 47 percent view her negatively. However, polling suggests that the former secretary of state could boost Biden’s standing among women, given that her approval rating is higher among female voters than among male voters.

Women are expected to be a key voting bloc in the 2020 presidential election. According to the April Hill/HarrisX poll, both Biden and President Donald Trump struggle with female voters, 22 percent of whom do not support either of the candidates.

As Ipsos Research Director Mallory Newall explained, suburban women swayed the 2018 midterm elections in Democrats’ favor, so both parties will have to make an effort to woo them.

“When I look at these numbers, I see that a plurality — but not a majority — plan to support Biden at this point in time. Both candidates will undoubtedly be working to shore up support among women between now and the election,” Newall said.

Biden has vowed to select a female running mate. According to a new CBS News poll released last week, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is Democratic voters’ top choice for the position. Warren enjoys strong supports among progressives, liberals and white voters.