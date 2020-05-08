Laci Kay Somers Tugs On Her Skimpy Workout Clothes

Laci Kay Somers wowed her 10.7 million followers with her latest Instagram story, sharing two videos of herself posing in a tiny crop top and shorts.

She wore a matching set of workout gear in the clips. She rocked a cobalt blue crop top with white stripes on the side. The top boasted a hood in the back and white drawstrings at the neckline. She paired the sleeveless hoodie with skimpy shorts of the same color and pattern. She rolled up the bottoms so high that they barely covered her derriere.

The shirt stretched across Laci’s buxom bust. The top was so tiny it barely contained her chest, which came dangerously close to showing off some underboob. Her tanned and toned midriff was on full display, and her enviable abs were the focal point of the footage. Her diamond belly button piercing glinted in the light. As she turned around in the videos, she showed off her curvaceous bottom.

In the first clip, Laci pulled on the bottom of the blouse. She then looked down as she concentrated on adjusting the tiny shorts. She first pulled them high on her hips, rolling down the waistband. Shen then tugged at her long braid, running her hands through the ponytail and adjusting it over one shoulder. She held the drawstrings of her top in one hand, turning her body the other way and modeling for the camera.

“Back on track,” Laci captioned the video, including a bicep emoji.

In the second piece of footage, she teased her bangs before tugging on the waistband of the shorts yet again. This time, she pulled one side higher and the other side lower, which only further emphasized her hourglass physique. She walked closer to the camera, showcasing her hips and abdomen.

Laci wore her icy gray locks in a single voluminous braid that tumbled down one shoulder. Strands of hair fell all around her face.

She appeared to be fresh-faced, opting to let her natural beauty shine through.

As Laci Kay Somers fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model often shares sizzling videos and photos on her Instagram story and Instagram grid.

Just recently, she wore a white string bikini that showcased all of her ample assets. The triangle cups barely covered her chest, which threatened to spill out of the bikini top. The bottoms were cut seriously low, but rode up high on her hips, flaunting the side of her derriere.