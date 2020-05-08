‘Outlander’ Actors Give An Update On Season 6 Production Schedule

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe speak out about Season 6 production for 'Outlander.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12 (titled “Never My Love”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the upcoming episode of Outlander will be the final for Season 5 of the hit time-traveling historical drama series. With the current coronavirus pandemic and strict social distancing rules in place, it is unclear exactly when Season 6 will premiere, meaning many fans are already bracing themselves for yet another Droughtlander.

However, two stars of the hit time-traveling historical drama series have offered a recent update on the status of filming for Season 6, according to Fansided.

Originally, filming was set to start this week on the next installment of Outlander. This means that avid fans of the TV series are starting to question when this will now occur. Of course, until the restrictions are lifted, there is no clear answer of when production will commence. However, Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, offered this response when question by a fan on Twitter about the starting date.

“We were supposed to start this week. We have scheduled for Fall. Will just have to see…”

As with many networks, terminology such as “later in the year” has been the standard reply regarding the start-up of production once more. It is a view that Heughan has also expressed in his response.

In addition, Caitriona Balfe, who plays Jamie’s wife, Claire, also had this to offer when questioned by Refinery29.

“I was due to start filming season 6 of Outlander, but due to the shutdown we have been postponed to an as yet unknown date,” Balfe said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, while filming cannot yet get underway, work is still being done on Season 6. In fact, just prior to the lockdown rules being put into place, production had begun on the next season. Already, Heughan has revealed that he had seen the script for Episode 1. As with many other networks, it seems likely that behind the scenes production such as scriptwriting has continued remotely while lockdown has occurred. Hopefully, this means that once social distancing laws are lifted that filming can commence immediately.

However, as to when that will occur remains to be seen and viewers will have to continue to wait regarding when filming will begin. Until then, there is still the final episode of Outlander to look forward to. Currently, Claire has been kidnapped by the Browns and fans are anxious to see how the episode will deal with what is, in the books, a harrowing experience.