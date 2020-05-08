‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Video Preview: Genoa City Rivalries Explode

The Young and the Restless weekly video preview for the week of May 11 through 15 teases a week filled with epic daytime drama rivalries. Next week viewers will be treated to some of the most significant battles in Genoa City history as the network replays classic episodes featuring Lily and Hilary, Katherine and Jill, Nikki and Sharon, and Victor and Jack. The theme promises to provide plenty of drama.

The video begins with intense moments between Lily (Christel Khalil) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan). At one point, Lily shocks Hilary by angrily pouring water on her as she slept. Lily is ready to settle some things, and Hilary wants her to bring it on. Hilary caused problems with Lily’s family by marrying her father, Neil (Kristoff St. John), and cheating with her brother Devon (Bryton James). These two never really saw eye-to-eye, and eventually, Hillary died as a result of Lily’s distracted driving in the middle of an argument.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) were business rivals with Jabot and Newman Enterprises as well as romantic rivals for Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) heart. Victor lets Jack know that he’s not through with him. Jack tells Victor to get out of his office at Newman, and The Mustache vows too crush his nemesis. Victor smashes a painting to bits, and long-time viewers may remember that he collapses and has a heart attack. Jack merely steps over his rival and leaves him for dead.

Your favorite rivals battle it out next week on #YR! Don’t miss “Rivals Week” starting on Monday. ???? pic.twitter.com/pYBgsrL5vQ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Jill (Jess Walton) had some epic battles. Katherine hated Jill for stealing her husband, Phillip Chancellor II, shortly before his death, and that set off nearly a lifetime of historic confrontations. In the clip, Katherine yells as she smacks Jill. Then, Jill threatens to kill Kay, who finds herself on her back atop an unmade mattress, and it looks like Jill has every intention of following through with it.

Finally, Nikki and Sharon (Sharon Case) get into it at the stables at Newman Ranch. Nikki has never felt that Sharon is a good match for her son Nick (Joshua Morrow), and she hasn’t been shy about letting Sharon know. In the video, Nikki tells Sharon she’s a tramp, and they get into a tussle that involves some hay and pushing in addition to all the yelling.

In more recent storylines, Nikki provided Sharon support as she deals with breast cancer, but their brief truce may not end up lasting if Sharon manages to beat cancer.