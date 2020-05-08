Kelsey Wells Flaunts Incredible Curves & Toned Abs In Revealing Activewear

On Thursday, May 7, fitness model Kelsey Wells shared a stunning selfie on Instagram.

The photo, taken with Kelsey’s smartphone, shows the 29-year-old standing with her shoulders back in front of a full-length mirror. A yoga mat and a wooden block can be seen in the background. The founder of the PWR program turned her head slightly and gazed at her phone screen with a small smile playing on her lips.

Kelsey sizzled in a black sports bra and pair of matching high-rise leggings. The revealing activewear had a subtle marble pattern and mesh detailing. Her incredible curves and washboard abs were put on full display. She finished off the sporty outfit with a white Apple Watch and delicate earrings.

For the photo, the mother-of-one styled her long locks in a sleek ponytail and seemed to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The application appeared to feature filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and voluminous lashes. Her manicured nails were also painted a deep plum color.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to practice self-love by sharing a positive attribute that they have and adore.

Fans flocked to the comments section to fulfill her request.

“I love to compliment others, especially strangers just to see the smile on their [faces]. My [15-year-old] son does this too and it’s so great to see people react to him,” wrote a commenter.

“I love that no matter the struggle or challenge I’m going through in my life, I always feel joy and remain positive. It’s something that comes very naturally to me and I’m so grateful that,” added an Instagram user.

Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You are a beautiful human [K]elsey!!,” gushed a fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Omg absolute body!!! You are stunning @kelseywells,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the fitness trainer.

Kelsey graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 39,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. Earlier this month, she uploaded an Instagram post, in which she wore a plunging sports bra and skintight yoga pants. That post has been liked over 64,000 times since it was shared.