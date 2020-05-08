Ana Cheri Shows Off Major Cleavage In Plunging Workout Top

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri motivated plenty of fans to get active after she posted a new workout snapshot of herself on Friday, May 8. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 12.5 million followers and it became a hit.

The 33-year-old took center stage in the image as she was photographed indoors. She was standing inside of her kitchen and exuded a happy vibe as she promoted 1st Phorm, an online vitamin and fitness supplement company. Ana posed with one hand on her hip and the other raised out to showcase the health product, which was situated just behind her on the counter.

Her brunette hair cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder as it was styled straight. The model further shared a wide smile with the camera, as she directed her gaze straight into its lens.

The fitness babe looked to be wearing a full face of makeup for the photo that both complemented her natural beauty and elevated her look. The application appeared to include foundation, blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, a light-pink lipgloss, and mascara. It was her killer curves that caught the most attention, though, as she showed off her physique in a revealing workout ensemble.

Ana opted for a black workout top that was designed with two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The skintight top, which also featured a plunging sheer neckline, hugged her chest as it exposed a bit of cleavage. The garment further highlighted her fit midriff, as it was cropped.

She paired the top with a pair of white shorts that featured a marble design. The bottoms, which she sported over black leggings, had no trouble flaunting her curvaceous figure, particularly her hips and pert derriere. As the pants were high-waisted they also drew attention to her core.

Ana did not include a geotag in the post, but promoted 1st Phorm in the caption, telling her fans to check them out.

A great deal of her followers instantly showed support for the inspiring snapshot and the post amassed more than 21,000 in the first 40 minutes after going live. Over 158 fans also took to the comments section to praise Ana on her body, her looks, and her outfit.

“So beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You are the best model,” a second fan added.

“Very pretty,” chimed in a third follower.

“You’re so unbelievably sweet and stunning,” a fourth admirer asserted.

Ana is no stranger to sharing versatile looks of herself on social media. Just on May 7, she switched it up and shared a post of herself in a tiny white dress that showed off her curves, per The Inquisitr.