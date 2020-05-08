Arianny Celeste Plays Table Tennis In A Blue Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste surprised her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she shared two snaps of herself posing outdoors in front of a table tennis table with a paddle in her hand. As the geotag indicates, the snaps were taken in West Hollywood, California.

Arianny tagged the Instagram pages of the brands LOVEWAVE and Revolve in the picture itself, suggesting that her outfit came from there. She showcased her curves in a sporty-looking bikini in a vibrant blue hue. The bikini top featured a scoop neckline and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. It had an athletic silhouette, resembling a sports bra more than a typical string bikini. However, Arianny showed a little extra skin thanks to the addition of a black zipper on the front of the bikini top, which she unzipped just slightly to reveal a hint of cleavage.

Arianny paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that dipped low in the front while simultaneously stretching high over her hips, showing off her toned stomach and accentuating her hourglass physique. The bikini bottoms had a black zipper down the front as well, although Arianny kept it zipped up all the way.

She added a few accessories to her ensemble, including two layered choker necklaces, a longer silver necklace with a delicate pendant, and an even longer beaded necklace that dipped down between her cleavage. She also had on a visor with a bold red stripe across it. She clutched a table tennis paddle in one hand, and rested her other hand on the table itself, which was positioned behind her.

In the second snap, Arianny had her visor off, but replaced it with a pair of sunglasses. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail and she served up some major attitude.

Her followers absolutely loved the snaps, and the post racked up over 13,300 likes within just two hours. The post also received 182 comments from her eager fans.

“Hello coach, teach me,” one fan said, referencing the caption that Arianny paired with the sexy pictures.

“Absolutely gorgeous on every level,” another follower added.

“Yes so fierce!” one follower commented.

“Wow you look gorgeous and beautiful honey love the color bikini my favorite,” another fan said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny posted a sizzling snap in which she posed out in nature. As the geotag of that particular shot indicated, the photo was taken in Joshua Tree National Park, and Arianny wore an edgy black lingerie ensemble paired with fringed boots for a smoking hot look. The sunlight cast a magical glow on her, lighting her from behind for a breathtaking snap.