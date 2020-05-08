Ashley Resch Shows Off Her Voluptuous Booty In A Provocative Double-Photo Update

Ashley Resch stunned her 890,000 Instagram followers on Friday afternoon with a sexy double-photo update that flaunted her voluptuous rear end. According to Ashley, the photographs were part of a new spread for FOMO Magazine. She tagged her photographer DJ Leiding, her hairstylist Allison Thierman and her social media manager.

In the saucy photo shoot, Ashley wore a black-and-white bodysuit that accentuated her shapely rear end. Her hair was tied into multiple Dutch braids, and she accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings.

The first picture showed the 23-year-old laying stomach-down on a bed. Ashley stretched her arm out in front of her arched her back while sticking her backside in the air and her high-heel-clad feet in the air to ensure her many admirers could get an eyeful of her thick booty.

She posed similarly for the second photograph, lying prostrate across the bed with her head resting between her folded arms and her feet sticking into the air as she assumed a bottoms-up position. The second image was photographed from directly in front of her to get a straight shot down her back.

The model did not specify the location of the photo shoot, but it appeared that the pictures were staged in a hotel room.

For her makeup, It appears that Ashley wore pink lipstick, mascara, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and she looked to have sculpted her eyebrows with a mixture of brow liner and brow gel. She seemed to have finished her application with a matte foundation, a pink shade of blush, and a light dusting of highlighter.

Within three hours of posting, Ashley’s smoking-hot double-photo update racked up more than 10,600 likes and close to 200 comments. Fans poured into her comments section to compliment her. Dozens of admirers used peach emoji to describe her incredible behind.

“I love your braids, Ashley!” complimented one devotee, trailing their comment with a flame emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow wow beautiful Goddess, you look so spectacular and absolutely sexy and beautiful, your figure is perfect awesome,” gushed another fan, emphasizing their point by adding multiple adoring emoji to their compliment.

“This is flames,” wrote a third social media user. They were lucky enough to get a response from Ashley.

“You are smokin hot & sexy,” chimed in a fourth person.

On Wednesday, the stunner exhibited her hourglass figure in a stunning metallic black swimsuit. Not only did she give her fans a peek at her plunging cleavage, but she also showcased her slender legs and her many tattoos.