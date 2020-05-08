Kim Kardashian Posts Throwback Bikini Pic Of Mom, Kris Jenner, For Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day in the U.S. is coming up this weekend on Sunday, May 10, but media personality, model, business mogul and legal advocate Kim Kardashian West may have already won the holiday. Kardashian procured an extra special gift for her mother, Kris Jenner, in the form of old family photos from the late 1970s as well as the actual camera used to take them.

Kardashian made an album with the pics, which includes shots of Jenner around the time of her wedding to Kim’s father, the late Robert Kardashian, in 1978. To commemorate the gift and honor the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Kim posted a throwback snapshot of Jenner in a skimpy, two-piece bikini for all of her 169 million followers to see on Instagram.

Along with the pictures, Kardashian recounted the backstory for her touching Mother’s Day gift in the caption, as well as a video showing additional photographs in the collection, as assembled by Kardashian. Wrote Kim:

“I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978. I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears!”

Kardashian went on to write that her mother’s figure in a bikini after she had given birth to brother, Rob, is “MAJOR GOALS,” and we’re inclined to agree.

In the vinatge pic, Jenner is sporting a yellow two-piece with magenta straps. Her eyes are hidden by a pair of large sunglasses with black lenses, but the brunt of her body remains uncovered. Jenner’s hands are placed on her slender thighs and her tight, tanned skin is glistening in the sunlight.

Within 30 minutes of Kardashian posting the snapshot and video, more than 500,000 people liked the post and nearly 3,000 comments have been made. Clearly, fans have been wowed by throwback Jenner.

“She looks THIS GOOD after baby #4????” mused one commenter, impressed by Jenner’s bikini bod.

“This is just unreal!” wrote another admirer.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian received a surprising Mother’s Day gift of her own this week. Tristan Thompson, the former partner of Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, sent Kim a bouquet of flowers along with another sister, Kendall Jenner, to honor her for the holiday. Kardashian shared the news of her gift from Thompson on Instagram.

“From Kendall and from Tristan. I love you guys. Thank you so much for this early Mother’s Day surprise. They really are so beautiful,” she said on her Instagram story.