Milo Ventimiglia Questions If Jack and Rebecca Will Be Able To Kiss In ‘This Is Us” Post-Pandemic Season 5

The actor says the writers for the NBC drama will carry a 'heavy load' when production resumes.

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is unsure how the coronavirus pandemic will affect Season 5 of the NBC drama, but he does think it could put a damper on his character Jack and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) affectionate relationship.

Ventimiglia recently reunited with his This Is Us family on Zoom, but there is no word when he will see them in person to begin production on Season 5 amid the global health pandemic.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times‘ “Can’t Stop Watching” podcast, Ventimiglia suggested the possibility of a “safe, sterile” filming environment where the cast and crew will “scrub in” and “scrub out” when This Is Us eventually resumes production.

“I think these conversations are starting to kick into high gear with Hollywood because we all want to get back to work,” This Is Us star said. “The show must go on. We gotta find a way.”

He also acknowledged the show’s writers will be under immense pressure when it’s time to go back to work.

“What a heavy load the writers must have right now trying to consider, ‘Well geez, do we put in the script that Jack and Rebecca share a kiss? Is that putting Milo and Mandy in danger? Can they hold hands? Do we have to shoot them six feet apart and make it look like they’re only a foot or two away? How does that work?'” the This Is Us star said.

Ventimiglia also mused that if flashback Jack had been alive for the pandemic, he would be “having a ball with his kids” on the outside and would hide any fears he had about the uncertainty of the situation from them.

Ventimiglia’s TV daughter, Chrissy Metz, has already said she thinks This Is Us will “have” to touch on the pandemic when it returns for Season 5.

“I haven’t talked to anybody yet, but we are a contemporary show so we have to address it,” Metz recently said in an interview with web series “Q.10,” per Page Six. “Our show is sort of a blueprint on how to go through anxiety and issues and loss and grief.”

This Is Us‘ Season 4 finale aired in March just as the health pandemic forced movie and television productions to shut down. Showrunner Dan Fogelman told Deadline that when the show does return it will delve into future timelines a little bit more going forward. He also noted that Season 5 will be about “birth and rebirth.”