Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Slays In Jungle-Themed Photo Shoot, Flaunts Toned Bikini Body

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo shared two smoking hot snaps from a jungle-themed photo shoot to her Instagram page on Friday evening.

The 25-year-old wore a tan bikini with thick black straps. Her revealing swimsuit highlighted her killer physique, including her chiseled abs and muscular thighs. She also tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a glimpse at her cleavage and toned arms.

For the first pic, Qimmah perched on a wooden bench in front of some green foliage. She faced the camera head-on with a fierce expression on her face. She parted her lush lips and made a smoldering facial expression while settling her arms on either side of her body. She left her dark, crimped hair loose, allowing it to flow down her front on either side of her chest.

In the second picture uploaded to her page, Qimmah was photographed from mid-thigh to her head. She posed in the middle of what looked to be a hallway while staring at a point out of frame with her hand raised to her chest while her opposite arm settled by her thigh. Her red wrist tattoo was left exposed. Her diamond belly button piercing was also visible in both photos.

To complete her look, it seemed like Qimmah used a mixture of dark red and brown hues to create a soft look. She appeared to have highlighted her full lips with liner and gloss to make them stand out. Her eyes looked fierce, set with what looked like a mixture of eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara.

Within an hour of posting, the stunner’s latest Instagram upload garnered more than 6,500 likes and over 100 comments. Admirers flocked to the comments section to compliment Qimmah on her revealing outfit and her appearance.

“U can live in my jungle paradise anytime. Ur a beautiful woman a model of inspiration,” gushed one devotee, trailing their remark with multiple emoji.

“Not sure I’m Tarzan, but I’m ready to try…” joked another fan, adding a flame emoji to their comment.

“And over there you’ll see the rare Qimmah. She’s the Queen of the Jungle and legend has it that she has looks that kill,” raved a third person, emphasizing their point with fire emoji.

A few days ago, Qimmah rocked a light blue denim jacket with nothing beneath it. She paired her top with tight black leggings with a few slits in the fabric and perched on a low wall outside while running her hand through her voluminous locks.