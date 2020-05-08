Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton Radiates Happiness In Bright Yellow Dress

Melody Thornton — who rose to fame as a member of the hugely successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself. The singer — who decided to not reunite with her group members — is now a solo artist.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker stunned in a sleeveless yellow dress that had a splattered lavender design all over. The attire covered her legs but did show off her arms and collarbones. Thornton accessorized herself with a couple of rings and large hoop earrings. The entertainer scraped her brunette hair off her face and tied it up in a bun. For her makeup application, Thornton applied a glossy lip, black mascara, and shimmery gold eyeshadow.

The 35-year-old was captured sitting on top of a brick wall that was painted pink. She crossed her legs over and looked directly at the camera lens with a huge smile. Thornton placed her right hand on her knee and the other in front of it. She appeared to have been photographed in the sun as her skin was glowing.

For her caption, Thornton expressed that she was “all smiles.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of celebrities have been sharing content taken from their homes. Recently, Thornton has been performing a series of concerts in her own kitchen called “Tiny Kitchen Concert” and asked fans if she should do another for them.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 2,100 likes and over 95 comments, proving to be very popular with her loyal followers.

“Oh yes, I wanna hear that angelic voice of yours girl,” one user wrote.

“You have an amazing sense of fashion. I’d die to have what’s inside your closet,” another devotee shared.

“You look like Sunshine, and yeah I’m down for another #TinyKitchenConcert. They are always a highlight of my day. Thanks for taking my “Run to You” by Whitney request last time, it was flipping incredible!” remarked a third fan.

“Unbelievably Gorgeous #retrostyle #retrofashion,” a fourth admirer commented.

In a separate Instagram upload, Thornton told her followers that her earrings were designed by Marina Fini. She posed in the same location and geotagged the post with City of Angels, Los Angeles, CA.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the reasons Thornton is not currently taking part in the Pussycat Dolls reunion is because she wanted to sing more. During the majority of her time in the group, she served as a dancer.