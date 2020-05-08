Abigail Ratchford Winks Seductively While Wearing A Crop Top

Abigail Ratchford teased her 9.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 7, uploading a video on her Instagram story of herself winking seductively at the camera.

The brunette bombshell laid in what appeared to be a bed, a pillow behind her head and a white fur blanket underneath her body. She held the camera with both hands, stretching her arms out as far away from herself as she could in order to get the full shot.

She wore a sky blue crop top with long sleeves, emblazoned with tiny cutouts. The pattern appeared under the neckline of the shirt, a series of small dots and slits in lines on top of one another. The design was also on the arms of the shirt, more noticeable since the sleeves were in the foreground of the clip.

The powder blue blouse stretched across her chest and amplified her curvaceous bust. She appeared to be braless under the garment.

She paired the top with black leggings that showed off her tanned and taut midriff.

Abigail looked directly at the camera, her gaze never wavering. She stuck out her tongue, letting it curl around to the corner of her mouth. She closed one eye, winking at the lens. Her mouth turned up into a sexy snarl.

Abigail wore her dark locks down in the Boomerang clip. Her voluminous tresses tumbled down her back and onto the bed in wavy strands.

Her brows appeared to be brushed and groomed. They arched high over her light green eyes. She seemed to wear a swipe of black mascara on her lashes, which fanned out and curled upwards. Her lids appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner.

Her cheekbones popped and looked brushed with warm, pink blush. Abigail appeared to wear a matte nude lip.

In addition to her makeup, she used the “Perfect” Instagram filter, which smoothed out her skin and gave the clip a slightly sepia-toned, speckled, vintage feel.

“I’ve gotten so used to being home.. that I kind of like it,” Abigail captioned the video, including a thinking face emoji for effect.

As Abigail Ratchford fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares sizzling snapshots of herself on her Instagram grid and Instagram story.

One of her most recent uploads featured Abigail posing in a red hot bikini that left little to the imagination and showed off her hourglass physique. The NSFW two-piece also boasted clear straps, which made the clip even more comely.