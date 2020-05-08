‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Talks Teddi Mellencamp Drama, Hopes They Can Be Friends After ‘Boring’ Drama

Sutton Stracke hopes she and Teddi Mellencamp will reconcile.

Sutton Stracke doesn’t want to remain at odds with Teddi Mellencamp forever.

Following their latest drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Stracke opened up to Hollywood Life on May 6, revealing that she is hoping to reconcile with Mellencamp after slamming her as boring during a cast dinner party at the home of Kyle Richards on last week’s show.

While Stracke also butted heads on this week’s episode as she and a number of her co-stars made disparaging remarks about the All In event Mellencamp was hosting for her clients, she told the outlet that she was hoping to see her relationship with Mellencamp evolve on the show.

“They call it a reality show for a reason because there is a realness about a group of women coming together and being friends and having conflicts and then resolution,” Stracke explained.

According to Stracke, she hopes that her drama with Mellencamp won’t turn into a pattern as the show continues. That said, she isn’t so sure that reaching one resolution will mean that she and her cast mate will always be able to make amends after experiencing tension.

As for why there has been some push and pull between Stracke and Mellencamp, Stracke said she isn’t too sure. Still, she does regret the drama that played out between her and Mellencamp and Richard’s party, during which she labeled her then-pregnant co-star as “boring” and made her cry.

“My biggest regret from the whole [season] is definitely making Teddi feel uncomfortable and hurting her feelings and making her cry,” Sutton shared. “I didn’t know her past history with pregnancy stuff, so I didn’t know that it was such a sensitive subject, so of course, I regret that.”

Stracke later added that while the Mellencamp drama was her biggest regret up until this point, she may have more regrets as the season continues.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were not happy to see that Stracke had made Mellencamp cry during Richards’ dinner party, especially due to the fact that she was pregnant with her third child at the time and likely much more emotionally sensitive than normal.

In addition to fans slamming Stracke as a “mean girl,” others suggested they did not have a good first impression of the “friend” of the show while one person suggested it was time for her “to go.”