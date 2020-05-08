More Top Democrats Getting Behind Proposal To Pay Americans $2,000 Per Month During Coronavirus Crisis

A group of top Senate Democrats are getting behind a proposal to send Americans a monthly check for $2,000 as an economic stimulus during the coronavirus crisis, an idea that appears to have growing support in Congress.

As Politico reported, a trio of top Democrats in the Senate have released what is called the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act. The bill expands on the $1,200 that was initially sent to American adults in March as part of a coronavirus response bill. The current proposal comes from Sens. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Ed Markey, and would send $2,000 to all Americans making less than $120,000.

Married couples who file taxes jointly would receive $4,000, with an additional $2,000 for each child up to three children. In a statement announcing the proposal, Harris said that the package passed in March was “nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis.”

It is an idea that Sanders has pushed for weeks, using his platform on the Democratic primary to advocate for the $2,000 monthly payments. In a release this week, he said that it was incumbent on Congress to properly help Americans hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

“Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member,” Sanders said.

Some Republicans have also expressed support for the idea of more direct payments to Americans affected by the crisis, with Utah Senator Mitt Romney proposing a $12 per hour pay boost to essential workers.

The idea of monthly payments to Americans also appeared to have some growing support among Democrats in the House of Representatives. As The Inquisitr reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is said to be considering a coronavirus relief package that would include a $2,000 monthly payment to Americans for the duration of the crisis.

As The Hill reported, Pelosi has been working with members of the Democratic caucus on the next round of coronavirus relief and has been sensitive to criticism from the more progressive members that the first package was too heavy on help for banks and large corporations. The report noted that Pelosi is expected to “go big” with the next proposal that will kick off bipartisan negotiations.

“During a call with the Democratic whip team Wednesday night, Pelosi and other lawmakers voiced support for including in the next package $2,000 in recurring monthly payments for Americans — a concept known as a universal basic income made popular by former presidential hopeful Andrew Yang,” the report noted.