Kim Kardashian Received Mother’s Day Flowers From Khloe’s Ex, Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian recently proved that she and Tristan Thompson have nothing but love for one another.

On Friday, May 8, Kim shared with her millions of Instagram followers that she received a large bouquet of pale pink roses. According to People, Kim said the gorgeous flowers were courtesy of two special people in her life. One set of flowers was from Kim’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner. The second bouquet was courtesy of Thompson.

“From Kendall and from Tristan. I love you guys. Thank you so much for this early Mother’s Day surprise. They really are so beautiful,” Kim gushed as she showed off the flowers to her followers via Instagram stories.

Although Thompson has been in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lives since he and Khloe Kardashian began dating in 2016, he and Kim have come a long way in their relationship. Kim was reportedly angry with Thompson for months following his infidelity toward Khloe.

As The Inquisitr has shared, Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe throughout their relationship. The first time was reportedly back in 2018, shortly before their daughter, True, was born. For his second scandal, Thompson allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods in February of 2019.

Once Khloe decided to forgive Thompson, he was seemingly back in Kim’s good graces as well. She shouted him out on Instagram in March for his 28th birthday. Kim posted a photo of the two of them and said she doesn’t think they have any more pictures together.

Kim and husband Kanye West also attempted to show their support for Thompson earlier this year. They attended his Cleveland Cavaliers game and Kim was photographed yelling from the stands. Fans instantly assumed she was booing Thompson, which Kim cleared up via Twitter.

“I was there to support him! And was cheering LETS GO TRISTAN!!!! I would never go boo anyone,” she confirmed. “I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

Thompson’s sweet gesture comes after he and Khloe have been spending more time together. He recently came back home after his basketball season was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that Thompson is in Los Angeles instead of Cleveland, he’s reportedly been visiting True at Khloe’s home. Back in April, the former couple joined forces to create a quarantine celebration for True’s second birthday.

The current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians also revealed they might have another baby this summer. In a recent episode, Khloe asked Thompson if he would fertilize her frozen eggs, even though they’re not together. He agreed to explore the procedure once his NBA season ended.