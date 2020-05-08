Sydney Carlson Is A Bombshell In Glittery Bikini

Sydney Carlson took to Instagram to share another jaw-dropping photo that showcased her enviable curves. The post was added to her page on May 7, and her fans are loving the sight.

The photo captured Sydney posed outside on a gorgeous day. She stood in front of a few large palm trees with sturdy trunks and leafy branches. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky, and the sun cascaded over her shoulders while accentuating her tanned skin. Sydney left little to the imagination in a skimpy two-piece set that did nothing but favors for her bombshell body.

She opted for a glittery silver bikini that popped against her skin. The number’s tiny cups barely contained her cleavage, which came spilling out of the top. The piece appeared to have a wire bottom, which helped to push up her chest even further. Said top secured around her back with thin strings that also allowed for her trim arms to be seen in their entirety.

Her bottoms were a perfect match to the top, adding even more sparkle to the look. The dangerously high-cut design allowed Sydney to flaunt her sculpted legs. Its straps rested above her hipbones, drawing further attention to her trim midsection and tiny waist. Meanwhile, the front of the suit rode incredibly low and exposed her taut tummy.

Sydney shaded her face with a pair of chic sunglasses that boasted a purple tint. She also added a couple of large, silver hoop earrings that perfectly complimented the color of her swimsuit. The Wildflower Phone Case creator kept her long, dark curls out of her face by holding them behind her head with both hands. She completed her look with what appeared to be a subtle yet gorgeous application of makeup that included defined brows and a few coats of blush. It also looked like she wore a bright pink gloss on her lips.

She paired the shot with a fun caption, and since it went live on her page over 24 hours ago, fans have gone wild. The post has accrued over 67,000 likes and 318 comments. The overwhelming majority raved over her fit figure.

“Most gorgeous woman ever,” one follower raved with a series of crying face emoji.

“Tell me the secret to your perfection. You are literally flawless,” a second social media user wrote.

“You really look good and this is wonderful!! Sydney on good wonderful vibes,” one more chimed in with several red hearts.

“Just when I thought I was free you stepped on my neck with this photo,” another gushed.