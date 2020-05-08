Two McDonald’s Employees Shot By Customer Angry At Not Being Able To Eat Inside Due To Coronavirus, Police Say

Two McDonald’s employees were shot at a restaurant in Oklahoma City after a customer grew angry after being told she could not eat inside the restaurant due to restrictions from the coronavirus, police say.

As ABC News reported, the incident took place on Wednesday evening inside a McDonald’s location in the southwest part of the city. Police said that restaurant employees told the alleged shooter that the dining room had been closed due to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, asking the woman to leave.

Police said that the suspect and a female employee then got into a physical altercation, with the employee falling and hitting her head. The suspect left for her car, where she retrieved a handgun and returned, the report noted.

Larry Withrow, a captain with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said that there were a number of shots fired, leaving three people wounded.

“The suspect left the restaurant briefly and returned with a handgun and fired multiple shots,” Withrow said in a statement. “One male employee was shot in the arm. Another male employee was hit in the neck and shoulder area by what is described by police as bullet shrapnel. A third male employee also suffered from bullet shrapnel in his side.”

This is the second coronavirus-related shooting to make national news in recent days. In Flint, Michigan, a security guard at a Dollar General store was fatally shot after an argument with a customer about having to wear a mask inside the store. As the Detroit News reported, the shooting sparked a regionwide manhunt for suspects Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop, who reportedly shot the security guard because they felt he was disrespectful in asking the family members to wear masks in the store.

U.S. Marshals have offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. The case has generated national interest, with many sharing developments on the search for the suspects.

A number of states have mandated that people wear some kind of facial covering while in public in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, and many companies have adopted their own policies mandating it.

The McDonald’s employees shot in Oklahoma City were taken to a hospital, but none of their injuries were considered life-threatening, the ABC News report noted. The suspect was caught by police a few blocks away, and was awaiting charges at the time of the report.