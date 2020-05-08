Jena Frumes Shares Stunning Bikini Throwback, Says She Misses ‘The Good The Bad The Bloody’ Of Traveling

Instagram model Jena Frumes was doing some reminiscing on Friday and she decided to take her followers along for a bit of a wild ride. Frumes shared a video that was taken a while back during a photo shoot, and it turns out that she experienced a rather unexpected turn of events while doing it.

In the geotag, Frumes referenced a filming spot of the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand. The video clip the model shared showed her standing in some shallow water, a gorgeous landscape behind her. She was wearing a wet brown bikini and was seen pushing her wet hair back from her face. She began the video by gazing intently toward the video camera as she flaunted her incredible figure.

The bikini may have been a relatively basic one in this case, but ultimately, nothing looks basic on Frumes. She was facing the camera and had one hip cocked, accentuating her lean legs, chiseled abs, and cleavage.

The video continued to show an array of moments from this photoshoot. At various points, Frumes was seen dipping into the blue water, seemingly sitting on the sand with her knees raised at times. It appears that she was wearing little to no makeup, showcasing a natural look as she let her phenomenal physique do the talking.

The video also included a few glimpses of Jena before she got wet, her honey-blond curls bouncing as she twisted back and forth. Then, the vibe of this shoot was forced to take a major detour.

Warning: Some strong language can be heard in this video.

In one moment where only the water was seen, Frumes could be heard yelling out in surprise. Then, she raised one foot which was covered in blood. For the purposes of the video, the model added part of the Megan Thee Stallion song “Savage,” a fitting pick for this situation. Then she was shown holding her bloody foot up out of the water as she rested her upper body on a raft and was pulled to the shore.

That surprise ending certainly explained Frumes’ caption and her Instagram followers had a lot to say about this one. The video was watched nearly 200,000 times in about four hours and almost 500 comments were added to the post. Quite a few people asked what she stepped on that caused the injury, and the model replied to one follower admitting that she still doesn’t know.

“You are Bloody Gorgeous!!” declared one fan.

“You are insanely beautiful! And your content is really everything and unique,” wrote a follower.

“You are just so freaking stunningly beautiful!” wrote someone else.

Even with an injured foot, Frumes looks absolutely incredible in a bikini and her followers never tire of seeing her fantastic physique.