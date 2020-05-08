Ana Paula Saenz Stuns In A White Plunging Bodysuit

Ana Paula Saenz flaunted her dangerous curves on social media today, and fans couldn’t get enough of the latest look. The Mexican model wowed her 1 million Instagram fans with her beauty and body in a plunging bodysuit.

In the first photo, Ana was snapped inside her home. She lounged on a green sofa with her white wall as her backdrop. She sat straight and slightly angled her face. Her left hand touched her hair, while her other hand was cut-out from the shot. The light coming in from the window illuminated the room.

In the second snap, she leaned closer to the camera. She was still sitting on the chair and posed sideways. Her angle gave a nice view of her ample cleavage. She raised her chin as she looked straight into the camera and gave a seductive gaze.

The 21-year-old wore a white bodysuit with a very deep v-neck so low-cut it reached her lower midsection. The long-sleeved garment was seemingly made of chiffon fabric and was slightly see-through. In one of the pictures, her nipples were quite visible from underneath the piece. The lower part of the clothing boasted high-cut legs that reached the sides of her slim waist. As a result, it exposed an ample amount of skin.

Ana kept things simple by only wearing one piece of jewelry with her sexy attire. The gold Cartier Love necklace she wore perfectly matched her white outfit. She left her long, dark brown hair, and styled in sleek, straight strands. She wore a full face of makeup. The application included a full-coverage foundation, well-defined brows, berry-toned eyeshadow, and several coats of mascara. She also applied a light dusting of blush and nude lipstick.

She gave credit to her outfit sponsor, PrettyLittleThing, by tagging the brand in the caption.

Many of Ana’s avid fans wasted no time showing some love for her new addition to her feed. Since going live to the popular photo-sharing website, the share has racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 350 comments. Admirers and fellow models went to the comments section of the post and wrote loving messages for the model, while others raved about her stunning figure.

“What a stunner! You always amaze me with your photos. Keep posting!” an admirer commented.

“Your sultry pics is giving me life in this hard times. You are amazing,” wrote another fan.

“Absolutely beautiful, thick, smashing body. Your beauty is also out of this world,” added a third Instagram follower.

“I can’t believe you’re only 21! You are too sexy. Unreal,” gushed a fourth social media user.